Serena Williams' husband drops 2-word message as he shares golfing experience

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shifted his focus to golf as he enjoys spring break. He has been a constant in the business domain, investing in women's sports and other successful startups besides his new venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six.

The 41-year-old posted a photo from his outing on his Instagram story:

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story - @alexisohanian

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, was a techie since early childhood days. Only after meeting the legendary Williams in 2015, did he start taking an interest in sports and even became the lead investor of the Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League in 2020.

Earlier this week, Serena Williams's husband shared how accurately ChatGPT could describe him professionally and personally after he provided an idea of his life and career.

"...You're Alexis Ohanian-venture capitalist, sports team owner, brand builder, and dad, with a love for family, fitness, nostalgia, and the occasional philosophical deep dive," ChatGPT's concluding statement read.

Amazed by the response, Ohanian tweeted:

"Nice job ChatGPT..."

Notably, Williams, her sister and fellow tennis luminary Venus, and Ohanian own the Los Angeles Golf Club, which entered the TMRW Golf League in its debut season earlier this year as the top-seeded team.

Serena Williams' husband on LA Golf Club missing the TGL title

Ohanian at the Business of Women Sports Summit - (Source: Getty)

In TGL's first semifinal, LAGC squared off against fourth-seeded New York Golf Club but lost 6-4. After the defeat, Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian reshared the team's post on his Instagram story. It read:

"Let em know!!! LA on revenge tour next year"

The couple has two daughters, Olympia and Adira, who is still a toddler. Ohanian has shared the older one's fascination with VR gaming, pancake-making, and other activities on several occasions. She has also developed an interest in golf, frequently engaging in fun training sessions with her father on the course.

On March 18, 2025, the 41-year-old snapped a golf cart packed with Olympia's things, like unicorn-themed bags and golf clubs. Delighting in his daughter's passion for the sport, he tweeted:

"Meant to post this yesterday. The Daddy Caddy Life is blessed."

In September 2024, Serena Williams's husband hosted the first women-only professional track event, Athlos NYC, through Seven Seven Six. He has also introduced the Inner Circle for seamless athlete-fan interaction and an opportunity to monetize content.

