Serena Williams joins Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford and other stars on cover of British Vogue special edition

Serena Williams was recently featured on the March 2024 issue cover of British Vogue with several prominent female personalities. The occasion was special, marking long-time editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's last stint with the British fashion magazine.

The 23-time Major winner last made an appearance on British Vogue's cover in November 2020. She has now reappeared for the famous magazine more than three years later, joining a horde of 40 stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, Irina Shayk, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Anya Taylor-Joy in its March 2024 issue.

The appeal of the magazine cover is such that each of the 40 female stalwarts has appeared on British Vogue's cover at least once in their respective careers. Interestingly, all of them had donned either black or white and were present at the photoshoot at the same time.

At the bottom of the cover, the magazine wrote the following line: "Legendary! 40 Vogue icons. 1 epic shoot... The ultimate fashion issue," in a tribute to Enninful. The 51-year-old, meanwhile, expressed pride at his last work for British Vogue.

"When it came to my last issue of British Vogue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women and I knew just who I wanted to call," Edward Enninful wrote in the March 2024 issue.

What is Serena Williams up to these days?

Serena Williams poses with American alternative rock band Green Day

Serena Williams, meanwhile, retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. The 42-year-old is enjoying her retired life with her husband Alexis Ohanian, elder daughter Olympia and younger daughter Adira River.

Williams has been living in her Florida home since retirement. She gave birth to Adira last August, following which her public appearances have been sporadic.

Having said that, the 23-time Major winner did fly to Los Angeles to introduce her favourite band, Green Day, at the pre-Grammy gala night earlier this week. She also posed with the band members for a photo in a stunning black gown.

"When @billiejoearmstrong calls you to present their band, you jump on a plane and do it. @greenday #grammys," Serena Williams wrote on her Instagram handle.

Aside from her family life, Williams has a few ongoing projects that keep her busy, such as her clothing line "S by Serena" and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures."

