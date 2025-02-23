Serena Williams makes stylish appearance at Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami vs New York City FC showdown in Florida

Serena Williams shared a glimpse of the field as she watched the clash between Lionel Messi-headlined Inter Miami and New York City FC. She was joined by American actress and film producer Eva Longoria in Inter Miami CF's 2025 MLS season opener.

Ad

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and one of the most decorated on the tour, retired from tennis after playing the 2022 US Open. Despite that, she has been a constant in the sporting forum, even as an investor alongside her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. The couple invested in the then-fresh soccer team, Angel City FC, which made its debut in the National Women's Soccer League in 2022.

Cut to February 23, 202; she again shifted her attention to soccer as Inter Miami took on the New York City FC at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Lionel Messi-led team finished in a draw with the NY team after a thrilling match.

Ad

Trending

Williams was one of the star attendees alongside Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, who also has strong ties to soccer as she invests in Mexico's Club Necaxa. The former posted a story on her Instagram, capturing the teams locking horns on the Floridan field.

Serena Williams watching Inter Miami vs New York City FC clash; Instagram - @serenawilliams

The official X page of MLS spotted the 73 WTA Tour-level singles title winner in the stands, captioning:

Ad

"GOAT watching another GOAT.. Serena Williams is here"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The starting was not impressive for Lionel Messi but at 90+10', he bagged his second assist of the night, playing an integral role in his team drawing New York City FC 2-2.

Serena Williams once expressed her wish to own a WNBA team

Serema Williams speaking at Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - (Source: Getty)

Williams hung her rackets three years ago but her legacy still resonates in the sporting domain. Her role as an investor has been her career highlight after tennis. Besides holding stakes in NWSL's Angel City FC, she also invests in the gold franchise, Los Angeles Golf Club.

Ad

In an interview with CNN months ago, she expressed her wish to own a team in the Women's National Basketball Association.

“I absolutely would be (interested). With the right market, I would definitely be super interested in that."

She further shared how women's sports are surpassing men's in the present scenario of fan engagement.

"There is no risk (factor). Women’s sport is exciting, women are exciting to watch. What’s the difference? … I think that even more people watched the college women’s basketball than the men. So I think that people are realizing that is exciting to watch.”

Williams' company Serena Ventures had invested in nearly 66 startups. Among those, she mainly focussed on women and people of color-led start-ups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback