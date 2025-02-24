"Serena Williams is only shady toward her peers Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin" - Fans argue as American lands in controversy after Mirra Andreeva win

Serena Williams reminiscing about her monumental 1999 US Open triumph amid Mirra Andreeva's historic WTA 1000 win in Dubai stirred an unusual controversy, sparking discussions among tennis fans. Although some thought the 23-time Grand Slam champion was 'throwing shade' at the Russian, many defended the American.

Andreeva, 17, defeated the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Clara Tauson to register her maiden WTA 1000 win at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She became the youngest winner in the tournament's history but controversy erupted when Williams shared a new Instagram story.

Serena Williams posted a picture of herself winning the 1999 US Open, and captioned her post:

"you AT 17 without cheating."

While many interpreted this as a subtle dig at Mirra Andreeva, some fans on X defended Serena Williams, highlighting how she was participating in an Instagram trend. In it, a user shares what they were doing at the age of 17 and the 'without cheating' part meant they were supposed to be honest about their experience.

One fan quipped how the only people the American was shady towards her peers such as Maria Sharapova and Justine Henin.

"Like Rena is only shady towards her peers Maria Henin etc she dgaf about the new girlies," the fan quipped.

Another fan joked how the 43-year-old wouldn't even know who won the Dubai Tennis Championships.

"Ppl think serena was being shady to andreeva w that post as if she is paying any attention whatsoever to who is winning wta dubai," the fan joked.

"Does Serena even know who Mirra Andreeva is, that’s the question at hand," another fan joked.

Here are some other reactions from fans.

"You could ask Serena to name any player in the top 30 and she’d probably be able to give you 2 names...," a fan poked fun.

"I get the post read funny but they need to ask themselves. Why? What beef does she have with Mirra? Who said Mirra cheated etc? It makes no sense that it would be about her," a fan questioned.

"Now a grown woman can’t participate in a trend bc of “ timing” and she wants to be shady. I’m sorry to break it to yall but Serena dgaf about that girl her 1000. I bet you she barely even knows who Mirra is, or the fact she won a title in the 1st place," a fan complained.

"A future Number one on the launching pad" - Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold claim about Mirra Andreeva's future

Mirra Andreeva wins the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci, who has coached five World No. 1s in his Hall of Fame career, often discusses tennis on social media. After Mirra Andreeva's huge win in Dubai, Macci made a bold claim about the Russian's future.

"She is the REAL DEAL and mentally solid as Steel. No holes in her game and mentally wired for greatness. Russian Rocket ready for blast off and coming near a center court near you. A future Number one on the launching pad," Serena Williams' ex-coach wrote.

Mirra Andreeva's historic win gave her a massive boost in the rankings, helping her jump five places and make her debut in the Top 10. She is currently ranked World No. 9.

