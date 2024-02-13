Serena Williams shares heartwarming glimpse of cuddling with her 5-month-old daughter Adira River

Serena Williams recently shared an adorable picture of herself and her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, all cuddled up together.

Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Adira in August 2023. She is their second child, after their first daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.

Williams, who is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has often shared glimpses of her family life on social media, showing her followers how she balances her professional and personal roles.

The 42-year-old posted the picture of her and Adira on her Instagram story on Monday, February 12. In the picture, the American can be seen embracing her five-month-old daughter Adira in a baby wrap, as she sleeps peacefully in her arms.

Serena Williams on Instagram

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, stepped away from tennis in September 2022, nearly a year before giving birth to Adira. In her last match at the 2022 US Open, she was defeated in the third round by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in a three-set thriller.

Williams has also been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures, such as launching her clothing line 'S by Serena,' investing in startups, and supporting causes related to education, women’s empowerment, and racial justice.

Serena Williams opens up about embracing her postpartum body after welcoming her second daughter Adira River

Serena Williams at the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala

Serena Williams recently pondered the physical transformations she has experienced since welcoming her second daughter, Adira River.

On Monday, February 12, Williams shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit, carrying Adira in her arms. She expressed her appreciation for her body, which she said is different from how it was when she was at the top of her game.

"Loving yourself is essential," Williams wrote. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adriaohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it."

The American also encouraged her fans to celebrate themselves and practice self-acceptance.

"So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪 Serena," she added.

