Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, expressed dissatisfaction as social media platform TikTok removed songs from the Universal Music Group following a failure to reach an agreement.

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since June 2020, and the couple has consistently traveled together on tour. They were at the just-concluded Australian Open, where Fritz reached the quarterfinals before being knocked out by Novak Djokovic.

Riddle, with over 425,000 followers on the platform, posted on her Instagram story on Thursday about how the rift between Universal Music Group and TikTok affected her. She shared a picture of Taylor Swift and captioned that she woke up to discover that a significant number of her videos had been muted.

“Good morning, just woke up to a sh*t ton of my videos muted, nice “ Morgan Riddle caption

Morgan Riddle's reaction to TikTok and Universal Music

Universal Music is home to music stars like Swift, Drake, Adele, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Elton John, and many more.

On Tuesday, Universal Music Group accused TikTok of inadequate music payment and the proliferation of A.I.-generated recordings, negatively impacting the earnings for real human musicians. On Thursday, TikTok confirmed that it had removed music from Universal on the platform, resulting in deleted recordings, muted audio for existing videos, and unavailability of Universal songs for new videos.

Taylor Fritz reaches Australian Open quarter-final for the first time

2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

At the 2024 Australian Open, Taylor Fritz achieved his best run at the tournament by reaching the quarterfinals. His previous best record was reaching the round of 16 in 2022, where he was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller.

Fritz began his campaign at the season-opening major by defeating Facundo Diaz Acosta and Hugo Gaston in the first and second round, respectively. In the third round, he beat Hungarian star Fábián Marozsán to set up a round of 16 encounter with Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he also defeated. He was then knocked out by 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals with scores 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Fritz has also returned to the top 10 on the ATP rankings, currently sitting at No. 9. The 27-year-old is currently the top-ranked player from the United States on the ATP tour.

Prior to the Australian Open, Fritz represented the United States at the 2024 United Cup along with Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Jessica Pegula, Desirae Krawczyk, and Rajeev Ram. However, they couldn't repeat their 2023 success as they didn't qualify for the group stage.