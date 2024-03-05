Andrey Rublev's featuring in ATP's inaugural 'Awards' after being penalized at the Dubai Tennis Championships has left fans angry with the governing body.

ATP Tour recently announced the inaugural Golden Racket Awards, which is a continuation of the parody sketch they posted a while back. The sketch featured some of the top names in tennis, who 'revealed' that the sport is scripted and everything we see is pre-planned by the makers.

The ATP Tour took to its social media handles to mention the various categories of awards and the players who were nominated for the accolades. There were four categories - 'Best Actor', 'Best Original Song', 'Best Supporting Actor', and 'Season 51: Best Storyline'.

Expand Tweet

Rublev, whose actor name is Tim Styles, was nominated for 'Best Original Song'. The Russian was recently involved in a controversy at the Dubai Tennis Championships where he was defaulted in his semi-final match after he exploded at the line judge.

Expand Tweet

Rublev's nomination didn't sit well with his fans as they felt the ATP was using the World No. 5 for promotions but didn't take a stand when he was wrongly defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

One fan called the organization shameless for using the Russian's popularity and providing him with no support

"Shameless attempt to use Andrey's popularity. Where the support he needs from ATP?" the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan also called out ATP's hypocrisy as it used Rublev for advertising itself.

"Oh wait, Rublev is good when you need advertising and fan engagement 🤡" the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The silver lining in Andrey Rublev's appeal

Rublev in Dubai

Andrey Rublev's appeal to the ATP was a partial success. The original decision, which saw the Russian lose all the prize money and ranking points he earned during the Dubai Tennis Championships, has been overturned.

ATP said in a statement after it conducted a thorough investigation:

“The ATP has reviewed an appeal from Andrey Rublev, following the player’s default from the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai. The appeal process took into consideration testimonies from the player, officials, as well as a review of all available video and audio materials.

Although the initial penalty, which the ATP felt was too excessive was removed, Andrey Rublev will still have to pay a fine of $36,400 for the code violation. But he will keep the prize money and the points he earned during the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“The appeals committee concluded that, beyond forfeiting the match, customary penalties associated with a default — namely loss of rankings points and prize money for the entire tournament — would be disproportionate in this case. As such, Rublev retains semifinal points and prize money for the tournament. A fine of $36,400 for the code violation remains,” the statement added.