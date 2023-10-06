Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Players will fight for a spot in the third round on Day 4 of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Top 10 players Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune were knocked out on Friday, with both losing their matches in straight sets. Five other seeded players were eliminated as well.

The tour's leading stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner, will now be in action on Saturday. The Italian defeated the other two to claim the China Open title in Beijing a few days ago. He's up against Marcos Giron in the second round.

With an eye on the No. 1 ranking, Alcaraz will be keen to make a deep run in Shanghai. He'll kick off his challenge here against Gregoire Barrere. The American trio of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul will be eyeing to make a winning start as well.

With the who's who of the ATP tour in the mix, Saturday's line-up is one of the most exciting ones of the year so far. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Rinky Hijikata

Followed by: Cristian Garin vs (2) Daniil Medvedev

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Gregoire Barrere

Followed by: Yosuke Watanuki vs (7) Taylor Fritz

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner

Followed by: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: Quentin Halys vs (5) Andrey Rublev

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 12:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA October 7, 2023 12:30 am ET Canada October 7, 2023 12:30 am ET UK October 7, 2023 5:30 am BST India October 7, 2023 10:00 am IST