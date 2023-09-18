"She had to endure pressure, comparisons and comments" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni hails Coco Gauff for silencing her critics with US Open win

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni heaped praise on US Open champion Coco Gauff for dealing with the naysayers with aplomb.

Coco Gauff lifted her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Aged 19, she would ideally be considered a young champion by many. Those in the tennis circuit, however, opined that the American’s victory was long overdue.

As per Gauff’s own admission, she felt “relief” after winning the Major, having failed to win the 2022 French Open final.

The teenager turned pro at age 14. A year later, she made a breakthrough at Grand Slams by reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships, defeating five-time champion Venus Williams in the opener.

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni recognized the pressure, the comparisons and the overall scrutiny Coco Gauff dealt with ever since she rose to prominence.

“With this incredible victory, the Atlanta tennis player has managed to take a big weight off her shoulders. At the age of 15 she became the youngest player in history to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon. The promise of the women's circuit and the great hope of North American tennis. From that moment on, she had to endure pressure, comparisons and comments,” Toni Nadal wrote in his column for El Pais.

He also recalled that despite her young age, several critics wrote her off when she was unsuccessful in her previous attempts.

“In recent times, some experts ventured with surprising avidity that the player, despite her very young age, had already reached her limit,” he added.

Rafael Nadal’s uncle expressed his happiness about Coco Gauff shutting down the haters with remarkable aplomb. The US Open champion famously called out those who did not believe in her victory speech.

“I'm glad that, with tenacity, work and great education, she managed to prove them wrong. I don't know her personally, but seeing her celebration full of emotion, and, at the same time, far from the stridency of this histrionic current world, she seems to me a very sensible athlete,” the Spanish coach wrote.

"One more example of good perspective” – Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni praises Coco Gauff's comments on privilege

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni also praised Coco Gauff for being wise beyond her years while speaking about the pressure she has had to deal with.

Following her quarterfinal win over Jelena Ostapenko, Gauff was asked how she is able to find joy on the court despite all the pressure.

The 19-year-old responded by stating that she believes she is “in a very privileged position,” getting paid to do what she loves. She noted that those who “struggle to feed their families” are the ones truly dealing with pressure.

Toni Nadal was impressed by Coco Gauff’s perspective.

“I also found her statements at the press conference after her triumph in which she downplayed the importance of the pressure she endures very remarkable. She admitted that, of course, she feels it and that normal nerves accompany her, but she added that she is aware of her privileged situation. One more example of good sense and good perspective, despite his youth,” he said.