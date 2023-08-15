Venus Williams spoke about her sister Serena Williams' encouraging presence in her life after her match win at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

On Monday, wild card entrant Venus defeated World No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round of the ongoing WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

The veteran recorded a straight-sets win (6-4, 7-5) over the Russian despite being 1-4 down in both sets and facing two set points against her in the second set.

With the victory over Veronika Kudermetova, the American earned a win over a top 20 player for the first time in four years. Incidentally, her previous such win came in 2019 at the Cincinnati Open itself, when Venus shocked the then-defending champion Kiki Bertens in the second round of the event.

Following her latest win, Venus Williams remembered her sister Serena Williams and wished she were there to witness the win.

In her post-match press conference, Venus spoke about how the 23-time Grand Slam champion is supporting her and encouraging her to return to her best. She also revealed that Serena sent her a message right after her impressive comeback victory.

“She texted me after. She had a lot of encouraging words to say. She just is encouraging me to, you know, just to rise to be my best, because she believes in me and she knows what I have inside of me,” the World No. 533 said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion went on to acknowledge the significance of her sister’s belief in her.

“It's nice to have obviously her, because she knows and she knows what position I'm in and what it's like to be in this position. She knows what it's like to have something to give, but, like, you just need that opportunity. So, it's nice that she believes in me,” she said.

Venus improved her season record to three wins against five losses. Her previous win came against former Canadian Open champion Camila Giorgi at the Birmingham Classic in June.

Serena Williams was in the stands to cheer Venus Williams earlier this year

Venus and Serena Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Venus Williams earned her first win of the season against compatriot Katie Volynets at the 2023 ASB Classic in January. However, in her next match against Zhu Lin, the 43-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and she was forced out of competition for five months.

The American returned to action in June, at the Libema Open. While she made a losing start, going out against Celine Naef, Venus Williams received special support during her match as Serena Williams was seen in the stands cheering for her.

However, 41-year-old Serena, who is currently pregnant with her second child, isn’t present at the ongoing Cincinnati Open, where Venus will next take on the winner of Qinwen Zheng vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

