"She's a f***ing American treasure" - Venus Williams has hilarious encounter with fan at Austin City Limits Music Festival

Venus Williams had a hilarious encounter with an excited fan while attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023.

Just last week, Williams stole the show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. She attended the Spring/Summer 2024 shows of renowned fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Chloe and Mugler, showcasing her impeccable style through her outfits in the French capital.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has since made her way back to the United States and was spotted enjoying the musical performances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year's ACL Fest boasted a star-studded lineup, featuring illustrious artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, The 1975 and Alanis Morisette, among others

Venus Williams attended the event with her friend and fellow tennis player, Prakash Amritraj. As the pair made their way through the crowd, they encountered an enthusiastic fan who was overjoyed to spot the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

The fan insisted on silence as she loudly declared the former World No. 1 to be an "American treasure." The 43-year-old was captured smiling as she listened to the fan's passionate outburst.

"Shut up, she's a f**king American treasure. She's an American treasure. What the f**k is wrong with you?" the fan exclaimed

A user shared a clip of the incident on TikTok and explained that the fan was silencing her friend who was attempting to converse with her in Williams' presence.

"This girl turned around and @venuswilliams was standing behind her and this was her reaction cuz her friend was talking to her 🤣😂. I don't know why my camera wouldn't focus)," the caption reads.

Venus Williams suffered an opening round exit at US Open 2023

Venus Williams last competed on the tour at the 2023 US Open. She received a wild card into the main draw of the Grand Slam, marking her 24th appearance at the New York Major since her debut in 1997.

The American took on qualifier Greet Minnen in the opening round. Minnen put on a dominant display in her tournament opener, securing a clinical 6-1, 6-1 win over the seven-time Grand Slam champion in one hour and 13 minutes. The defeat marked the former World No. 1's second consecutive first-round exit at Flushing Meadows.

Venus Williams has previously enjoyed great success at the US Open, winning her home Slam on two occasions, in 2000 and 2001. Additionally, she clinched two women's doubles titles at the New York Major, in 1999 and 2009, partnering with her sister Serena Williams.

