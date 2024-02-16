Holger Rune has shared his plan to reduce his mother Aneke's presence from his following his ATP Rotterdam exit on Thursday.

Kazakhstani star Alexander Shevchenko beat Rune 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to secure a quarterfinal spot in Rotterdam which was also the biggest win of his career. However, Shevchenko was subsequently knocked out in the quarterfinals by sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, was formerly his press manager. Following his recent deal with the American sports management company IMG, she announced that she would no longer be handling his media affairs due to other pressing commitments.

In a recent interview with TV2 on Friday, when Rune was asked about his mother's absence from his box during the tournament, the 20-year-old stated that she would be present at some tournaments and absent at others. However, he admitted that she remains an important part of his team, and they still communicate before and after games.

“It’s a bit random. She’s going to be there at some tournaments and not be there (at others). She is still on the phone a lot, and we talk both before games and after games. So she is a huge part of my team and I love having her by my side.” Holger Rune said

Rune, who turned pro in 2020, has secured four career singles titles and reached the quarterfinals at two Grand Slams, always having his mother by his side on each of these occasions. During the interview, Rune added that it's healthy for them to be together for some tournaments and not for others.

“It’s different, of course, but I think it’s healthy that we run some tournaments together, and some we don’t.” Rune said.

Kenneth Carlsen is Holger Rune's new coach

Holger Rune and new coach Kenneth Carlsen

Holger Rune has appointed former Danish tennis player Kenneth Carlsen as his coach following his split with Boris Becker.

Becker, who began coaching Rune in October 2023, announced that he would be stepping down as the Dane's head coach on February 6 2024. Becker stated that his decision was due to the fact that he wouldn't be available for Rune as much as needed. Their initial goal was to reach the ATP Finals.

Rune's new coach, Carlsen, peaked at world No. 41 during his active years. He also secured three ATP titles and was recognized as the best Danish tennis player of the year seven times by the Danish Tennis Federation.