"She's so messy I love her" - Alize Cornet's 'shade' at Marie Bouzkova & Sara Sorribes Tormo amid French Open default controversy delights tennis fans

Alize Cornet has taken a dig at Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo for their protest resulting in the disqualification of Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato from the 2023 French Open. This has sparked delight among tennis fans.

During the second set of their third-round women's doubles clash, Kato unintentionally struck a ball girl while returning the ball. She was handed a warning by the chair umpire.

Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo then approached the umpire in protest and pointed out that the ball girl was crying after being hit, urging for a default. Following discussions with the match supervisor, the chair umpire ultimately disqualified Kato and Sutjiadi.

This sent Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo through to the quarterfinals.

Miyo Kato later issued a public apology on social media, clarifying that she did not intentionally strike the ball girl. She also stated that she has had to forfeit both prize money and her points.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the ball girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional,” Kato tweeted.

“As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support.”

Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional.

As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support! I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila&Team, & my supporters because of today's unfortunate mishap. It was completely unintentional. As a result, I am penalized by RG by forfeiting my prize money & points. I appreciate all your continued support!

Alize Cornet responded to Kato on social media, expressing her sympathy and calling out decision. She also stated that all players, besides Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, were supporting Kato and Sutjiadi, seemingly taking a dig at the Spanish-Czech pair.

“Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you,” Cornet tweeted.

Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️

Several fans were amused by the Frenchwoman's response to the incident.

“Alize is so MESSY why would she add the parenthesis,” a fan tweeted.

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne151 twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Alize is so MESSY why would she add the parenthesis Alize is so MESSY why would she add the parenthesis 😭 twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

“Lmao she's so messy i love her,” another fan commented.

Depressed @evildiiii twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Lmao she's so messy i love her Lmao she's so messy i love her 😭 twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

Other fans expressed their delight at Cornet dragging and throwing "shade" at Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo.

“Drag them!” a fan posted.

Andres 💕 @Axdresbvi twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Drag them! Drag them! 😭😭 twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

“The shade of it all,” a user commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions Alize Cornet's comment:

dfk @returnofserve Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ One thing about Alize is she loves drama. I'll miss her a lot when she retires. twitter.com/alizecornet/st… One thing about Alize is she loves drama. I'll miss her a lot when she retires. twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

J. @osorieescu Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Alize said, snitches get stitches, period! twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize said, snitches get stitches, period! twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

lilian @serenas24thslam Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ LMFAOOO yes alize get themmmm twitter.com/alizecornet/st… LMFAOOO yes alize get themmmm twitter.com/alizecornet/st… https://t.co/0Rn0BW0wIW

🌙 @73kayyy twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ cornet stirring the pot but shes not wrong cornet stirring the pot but shes not wrong 😭 twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

K @roses_are_chaen Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Honestly u need to respect the messiness of this woman twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Honestly u need to respect the messiness of this woman twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

Marine @kasatpova Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ Alize is always the first one to stand up for other players I love her 🩵 twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Alize is always the first one to stand up for other players I love her 🩵 twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

KC Anisimova @anisimova2705 Queen behavior if you ask me Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ OmgQueen behavior if you ask me twitter.com/alizecornet/st… Omg 😳 😂 Queen behavior if you ask me twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

maria🐝 @st6fanos Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ drag them queen allez twitter.com/alizecornet/st… drag them queen allez twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

Welshswan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WelshSwan Alize Cornet @alizecornet but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ️ @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for youbut a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you @miyukato1121 Insane decision. I really feel sorry for you 😔 but a lot of players (except Marie and Sara obviously) are supporting you ✊️ I have no choice but to stan. twitter.com/alizecornet/st… I have no choice but to stan. twitter.com/alizecornet/st…

French Open 2023: Alize Cornet crashes out of singles, still in contention for doubles title

Alize Cornet at the 2023 French Open

Alize Cornet was unable to put up a strong showing in the singles competition of the 2023 French Open. The home favorite suffered a straight-sets defeat to Camila Giorgi in the first round, losing 6-3, 6-4.

The 33-year-old suffered a similar fate in the mixed doubles alongside compatriot Edouard Roger-Vasselin as well. The duo lost to eigth seeds Ivan Dodig and Zhang Shuai in the first round.

However, Cornet has enjoyed some success in the women's doubles alongside campatriot Diane Parry.

The pair defeated fourth seeds Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok to advance to the third round. They will take on Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes