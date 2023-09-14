Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has showed off his Venus Williams Netpro trading card while also searching for Rookie Cards of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The tennis trading card industry has been under the firm grip of a single company for quite some time. Pioneering the production of licensed trading cards featuring the most prominent tennis stars, NetPro emerged as the unrivaled leader in 1991.

Since then, they have solidified their position as the premier provider of tennis cards.

NetPro's initial collection of trading cards showcased legendary players such as Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Now their repertoire has expanded to encompass the Williams sisters, Novak Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and an array of other remarkable athletes.

Ohanian, a passionate collector of sports and sport trading cards took to social media to share that he had opened a pack of 2003 Premier Edition Netpro trading cards. He said he hoped to find the Rookie Cards of his wife, Serena Williams, his 'sis' Venus Williams, as well as those of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The tech entrepreneur expressed his excitement as he revealed that he had found the "2003 NetPro - Glossy International Series Preview #P3 Venus Williams" card.

"Broke a box today - chasing 500 @serenawilliams / @venuswilliams. or @rogerfederer / Rafa tbh -- all great RCs," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story from Wednesday, September 13.

"Good morning, sis 💪 This should grade pretty well, too - that top left corner tho 😫 @venuswilliams," he added.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

Alexis Ohanian impressed with Post Malone buying the most expensive MTG trading card worth over $2 million

Alexis Ohanian

Last month, Alexis Ohanian reacted to the news of Post Malone's purchase of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering (MTG) trading card. The card was valued at over $2 million.

MTG, a tabletop and digital collectible card game, was created by Richard Garfield and released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast. During the period from 2008 to 2016, the game witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity, leading to the production of over 20 billion Magic cards.

The launch of MTG's Lord of the Rings set created a sensation among collectors and fans of the game, owing to the inclusion of an incredibly rare One Ring card. This exceptional card ignited a global frenzy, resulting in bids soaring to an astounding $2 million.

The value of this incredibly rare card has skyrocketed due to its status as a major collectible in the world of MTG. Its scarcity and significance have captivated fans and also attracted individuals from outside the fanbase.

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone ultimately acquired the coveted card.

Malone purchased the highly coveted Magic: The Gathering card, "The One Ring," for a staggering $2,600,000. The purchase shattered the previous record of $800k as the most expensive MTG card ever sold.

Reacting to the news, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express his reaction to the sale, retweeting the news and including a flushed face emoji.

Expand Tweet

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"