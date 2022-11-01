"Should have been in singles as well" - Nick Kyrgios reacts to his ATP Finals doubles qualification with Thanasi Kokkinakis

While Nick Kyrgios has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in the doubles category with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, he believes that he should have qualified in the singles as well.

Kyrgios made his displeasure known on Instagram, where wrote:

"Should [have] been in singles as well. No points at Wimbledon. First time in 53 years but we won't speak of that," said Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

He currently sits at the 22nd spot in the singles echelon, having collected 1870 ranking points across the 13 tournaments he contested this year. He could have added 1200 more points to his haul from his Wimbledon runner-up finish had the Grand Slam tournament not been stripped of ranking points due to its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Djokovic, who conquered Kyrgios on Wimbledon's hallowed lawns to lift his 21st Major, was also deprived of his share but the Serb still secured his seat in the season-ending finale via the Grand Slam champion provision.

Newly minted Basel champ Felix Auger-Aliassime (3645 points), Andrey Rublev (3450), Taylor Fritz (2955) and Hubert Hurkacz (2870) are in a neck-and-neck battle for the last two slots in the year-end championships that will feature the best eight players of the season.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and recently crowned Vienna winner Daniil Medvedev have already qualified.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanaski Kokkinakis are first all-Aussie duo to compete in ATP Finals in 17 years

Thanasi Kokkinakis (left) and Nick Kyrgios (right) pose with their second trophy of the year in Atlanta last July.

While Nick Kyrgios may have fallen short in singles, he had more than made up for his doubles qualification as he and Thanasi Kokkinakis became the fifth pair to make it to the ATP Finals slated for November 13 to 20.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, winners of this year's Australian Open, secured their seats in the year-end tourney through the Grand Slam champion provision where a current Major-winning duo gets qualified provided they finish between the eighth and 20th positions in the race. The pair are currently ranked seventh.

With this, the 'Special Ks' became the first all-Australian pair to compete in the season finale since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2005.

After a successful start to the year in their home country, they partnered in seven more events in which they lifted one more trophy in Atlanta and reached the semifinals in Miami and Tokyo. They were also in action at Indian Wells, Cincinnati and the US Open and have registered an 18-5 win-loss record this year.

Other qualified doubles pairs are Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, reigning US Open champs Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, Roland Garros titlists Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer, and Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Three more slots are being contested in the event that will feature the best eight pairings this season.

