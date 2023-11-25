Novak Djokovic taking responsibility for Serbia's Davis Cup exit following his defeat to Jannik Sinner has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Serbia secured a 1-0 lead against Italy in the semifinals of the team event after Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 in the first singles match. However, Sinner kept Italy's hopes alive by fending off three match points in a tense deciding set to claim a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Djokovic.

The World No. 1 then teamed up with Kecmanovic for the decisive doubles match against Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego. However, the Italian duo dominated the clash, winning 6-3, 6-4 and propelling Italy into their first Davis Cup final since 1998.

Following Serbia's exit, the 24-time Grand Slam champion took responsibility for squandering away three match points in his defeat to Sinner and expressed his 'huge disappointment' over the loss.

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it. Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater," he said in a press conference.

Several fans concurred with Djokovic's assessment, with one suggesting that the Serb should have concentrated on tennis rather than dwelling on issues like the crowd, doping tests and fans' behavior.

"Yeah. Should have focused on tennis more instead of complaining about crowd, drums, doping tests etc," the fan posted.

"Also, maybe spending less time on ultranationalist anti-Kosovo entry music selection would have freed up some of his time for practising," another fan shared.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic on Serbia's Davis Cup exit: "This is a tough one to swallow"

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic, who had made no secret about his desire to secure Serbia's second Davis Cup triumph, admitted that the defeat was difficult to accept.

"Obviously, this is a tough one to swallow. I was really, you know, trying to hype myself and encourage myself, you know, for this week. Throughout the entire season, you know, my thoughts were this week, you know, with my Davis Cup team," he said.

"Yeah, I tried to contribute. I did in the first tie, but today it wasn't meant to be," he added.

However, the Serb graciously congratulated Italy on their well-deserved victory and expressed his admiration for Jannik Sinner's performance.

"Well, congratulations to Italy for qualifying for finals. They deserved it. They played really well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles, as well. He barely missed the ball the entire match. So, you know, you can only say congrats and hats down for the performance like that," Djokovic said.

Following their victory over Serbia, Sinner and the Italian contingent will square off against Australia in the Davis Cup final

