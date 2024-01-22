Alexander Zverev recently bemoaned negligent security at the Australian Open after a pro-Palestinian protest hit his fourth-round match against Cameron Norrie on Monday, January 22.

Zverev moved to the quarterfinals after a tough battle against Norrie at Margaret Court Arena. The intense showdown lasted four hours and nine minutes, with the German ultimately securing a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory.

Notably, the match also witnessed a demonstration with a couple of spectators throwing pamphlets endorsing slogans including 'Free Palestine' to highlight the Israel-Palestine war. The dissenters were then thrown out of the arena by a couple of fans in the stands.

Alexander Zverev called the Australian Open authorities out over the absence of security guards in the situation.

"I think when something like this happens, it shouldn't be another fan dragging the other person out. It should be the security guys that should be there quite quickly. It shouldn't take them three, four minutes, that long," he said during the post-match press conference.

The German then pointed out that there are unbending protocols for the participants but lax security arrangements for emergencies, like a protest:

"That was a little bit surprising because the security here, I mean, on-site where the players' area is, is extremely strict. Even today, I went to the locker room and the gym area is right next to the locker room. They wouldn't let me into the gym because I forgot my credential in the locker room.

"What are you doing? You're protecting players from players. That's not really the whole point. Something like this happens and it takes three, four minutes for somebody to show up. I think that should be the opposite."

Alexander Zverev - "There's a lot going on in the world, I understand some people are frustrated"

Protestors throw pamphlets on the court during a match between Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie

During the press conference at the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev stated that similar incidents took place on other courts at Melbourne Park.

"I mean, I saw it. I heard same thing happened in JCA or Kia Arena or something like that, we were not the only court," the German said.

The German then expressed concern over the tensions between Israel and Palestine, saying:

"There's obviously a lot going on in the world and a lot of quite bad things happen. I understand some people are frustrated. Of course, a tennis match has nothing particularly to do with it. I also understand both sides there."

Alexander Zverev will next play Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, January 24.