The tennis world was left fuming after Carlos Alcaraz was denied a medical timeout despite suffering from cramps in his legs during his semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open.

Despite losing the first set, the Spaniard went toe-to-toe against the 22-time Grand Slam singles winner as he made a comeback by winning the second set of the match. However, Carlos Alcaraz suffered a sudden cramp in the early stages of the third set and was forced to forfeit his service game after seeking immediate treatment for his game.

According to the Grand Slam rulebook:

"A player may receive treatment for muscle cramping only during the time allotted for change of ends and/or set breaks. Players may not receive a Medical Time-Out for muscle cramping."

Hence, in order to treat his injury, the World No. 1 was forced to concede a game and as a result Djokovic led 2-1 when the action resumed. The Serbian eventually won the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 as Alcaraz was unable to play at his best following the cramping.

The tennis world soon expressed their anger at the rulebook which forced Carlos Alcaraz to concede a game and eventually lose the match.

Fans on Twitter took a dig at this year's French Open, saying it has helped bring to light a few "stupid tennis rules."

"If anything, this roland garros is showing how many stupid rules tennis has actually."

Marty @Svitoflopina If anything, this roland garros is showing how many stupid rules tennis has actually If anything, this roland garros is showing how many stupid rules tennis has actually

Another fan on Twitter was visibly surprised to witness the rule being actually followed, especially in a Grand Slam semifinal where the stakes are much higher.

"I don't think I've ever *seen* this happen: Like, I knew the theoretical, the rule, of having to concede a game to get treated for cramps, but I've never actually SEEN IT in action. In a Grand Slam semifinal!"

Victoria Chiesa @vrcsports I don't think I've ever *seen* this happen: Like, I knew the theoretical, the rule, of having to concede a game to get treated for cramps, but I've never actually SEEN IT in action. In a Grand Slam semifinal! I don't think I've ever *seen* this happen: Like, I knew the theoretical, the rule, of having to concede a game to get treated for cramps, but I've never actually SEEN IT in action. In a Grand Slam semifinal!

American tennis coach Brad Gilbert also chimed in with his thoughts on the same by criticizing the rules.

"wow if cramping i know escape from Alcaraz serv but should never be allowed to get treatment for cramps iger then changeover plain and simple terrible rule in tennis," he said.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation wow if cramping i know escape from Alcaraz serv but should never be allowed to get treatment for cramps iger then changeover plain and simple terrible rule in tennis wow if cramping i know escape from Alcaraz serv but should never be allowed to get treatment for cramps iger then changeover plain and simple terrible rule in tennis 🎾

Fans continued to call the rule 'dumb.'

"That is the dumbest rule ever. Djokovic gifted a game because Alcaraz got a medical timeout. Smh," one fan wrote.

The Pick Don @thepickdon José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.



Crowd is *not* happy. Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.Crowd is *not* happy. That is the dumbest rule ever. Djokovic gifted a game because Alcaraz got a medical timeout. Smh twitter.com/josemorgado/st… That is the dumbest rule ever. Djokovic gifted a game because Alcaraz got a medical timeout. Smh twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Users all over Twitter criticized the rule and even called it "the worst" they have ever seen.

"The worst rule I’ve ever seen," one user tweeted.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Bk Josephine @Josephine_bk twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.



Crowd is *not* happy. Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.Crowd is *not* happy. This rule should be changed asap. The ITF, ATP, WTA and grand slam board need to review some of these rules. This rule should be changed asap. The ITF, ATP, WTA and grand slam board need to review some of these rules. 😞 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake twitter.com/josemorgado/st… José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.



Crowd is *not* happy. Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.Crowd is *not* happy. Rules are rules as long as it's not about vaccination Rules are rules as long as it's not about vaccination 😂😂 twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

David Kaposi @kaposi_david @josemorgado we just found another rule tennis have to change @josemorgado we just found another rule tennis have to change

kourosh @qharoche @josemorgado I have never seen a player give up a game in 10 years watching tennis @josemorgado I have never seen a player give up a game in 10 years watching tennis

ali @Gerrardology José Morgado @josemorgado Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.



Crowd is *not* happy. Alcaraz gets a game penalty so he could receive a MTO for cramping (not allowed) at 1-1 in the 3rd set.Crowd is *not* happy. this is the worst rule in all of tennis fuck this shit twitter.com/josemorgado/st… this is the worst rule in all of tennis fuck this shit twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"He’s an unbelievable player, an incredible competitor and a very nice guy" - Novak Djokovic hopeful of Carlos Alcaraz winning French Open "many many times"

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

Following his loss to Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz's top spot in the rankings is threatened by the Serbian. If the veteran wins his 23rd Major Crown on Sunday, he will regain the top rank in the singles ranking.

Speaking to the media after the match, Djokovic hoped for the Spaniard's quick recovery while adding how tough it is to suffer a cramp during a Grand Slam semifinal. He further predicted that Carlos Alcaraz will win the French Open "many many times" later in his career.

"I told him at the net. He knows how young he is. He’s got plenty of time ahead of him, so he’s going to win this tournament I’m sure many many times. He’s an unbelievable player, an incredible competitor and a very nice guy, so he deserves all the applause and all the support," Djokovic said.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz lost to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Till date, his 2022 result remains his best ever performance at Roland Garros.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes