Martina Navratilova has blasted a North Carolina pastor for his controversial sermon in which he appeared to justify men for raping women who wear short clothes, calling the pastor a "sick f**k" and a "Taliban in Christian clothing."

The pastor, Reverend Bobby Leonard, of the Bible Baptist Tabernacle Church in Union, sparked outrage in his community and beyond after a video of his sermon from last year resurfaced online.

In the clip, Leonard criticized women who go into public places wearing short clothes and claimed that if they dress like that and get raped, he would let the perpetrator go free if he was on the jury.

"You’ll find more women going to those places with shorts than you will women with pants and dresses put together. If you dress like that and you get raped and I’m on the jury, he’s going to go free. Because, you know, a man’s a man," Leonard said.

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and is a vocal advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, was appalled by Leonard’s remarks and did not hold back with her criticism. She posted a short but scathing message on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, February 22.

"What a sick f**k. A pastor. Taliban in Christian clothing," Navratilova wrote.

Leonard's controversial sermon has ignited anger not only within his community but also beyond. According to a report by local news station WSOC-TV in Charlotte, some members have staged protests outside his place of worship.

Leonard has since apologized for his remarks and has admitted he was wrong in a statement posted on the church's sign.

Martina Navratilova condemns pastors for allegedly hindering 14-year-old's sexual assault report against youth pastor

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently criticized pastors at Owatonna's Christian Family Church (CFC) for reportedly obstructing a 14-year-old girl from reporting sexual assault by youth pastor Luverne Daniel Zacharias.

Zacharias faces multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing the girl when she was 14. Despite the head pastors reportedly trying to persuade her not to involve the police, the victim reported the alleged abuse in 2022. As per JulieRoys.com, Zacharias resigned from his position a year ago.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion disapproved of the pastors' actions, stating on her X (formerly Twitter) account that they consistently "protect the criminal."

"Wow. Those a*swipes will do everything to shame the victim and protect the criminal. That in itself is criminal. Christians my a*s…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 17.