Simona Halep recently talked about how her doping suspension and subsequent battle to prove her innocence have taken a toll on her. The Romanian maintained her innocence and denied any wrongdoing but her take did not go down well with tennis fans.

Halep had tested positive for roxadustat, a banned substance, in 2022. Abnormalities were detected in her biological passport as well. As a result, the former WTA World No. 1 was given a four-year suspension from tennis.

The Romanian took her fight to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and her suspension was ultimately reduced to nine months by the CAS in March 2024. Since she had already served a nine-month suspension, Halep was cleared to return to tennis. The Romanian made her comeback at the recently-concluded Miami Open.

Halep filmed a video of herself, where she said that despite being cleared by the CAS, the doping saga is likely to continue affecting her.

"Ok, now everything is nice. I am clear. I did not do anything wrong, so I proved the reality, so this makes me feel really good, but still what I went through isn’t easy. I cannot forget like this (snaps). There is baggage that probably will stay longer," Halep said (via TennisONE App on X).

Fans though, were not at all pleased with Halep's take. One set of fans took aim at the two-time Grand Slam winner for projecting herself as completely innocent.

"Weird she keeps doubling down on this didn’t dope/not guilty line. That’s not what CAS ruled!! You were still banned for 9 months because you doped, intentionally or not. Would prefer that line from Halep to be challenged and or clarified by journalists quoting/questioning her," one fan wrote.

"If I’m Halep’s agent right now, I would urge her to never say I am “clear”. She never was. She served her nine months suspension. As much as she likes to say she didn’t do anything wrong, an illegal substance still went in her body and only she’s accountable for that," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans were sharp in their criticism of the Romanian, saying that being cleared and a punishment being shortened are not the same.

"You were not cleared. Your punishment got shortened. That's not the same," one fan commented.

"You weren’t cleared? The ban was shortened. Very odd. *it was the most obvious case of doping too and should not have been reduced," another fan wrote.

"Someone send her the definition of the word “clear”," commented another fan.

Finally, there was another set of fans that labeled Halep a gaslighter. One of them even recalled the time when the Romanian cried foul after Maria Sharapova was given a wild card entry into a tournament after the Russian's doping suspension ended in 2017.

"This woman is sick. Halep is a gaslighter from hell lmao. I genuinely think she believes we’re as dumb as she is. You are a DOPER. Steroids don’t just enter your body over time as your biological passport proved. STEROIDS. And to think you attacked Sharapova," one fan wrote.

"The way she's come back with no FH, gaslighting and a dream," another fan commented.

"She’s so annoying. She wasn’t cleared, she had her sentence reduce on a technicality. It’ll be a permanent stain on her legacy whether she likes it or not," another fan chimed in.

Simona Halep was against Maria Sharapova being awarded a wildcard after doping ban

Simona Halep (L) and Maria Sharapova (R) at the 2017 US Open

Maria Sharapova's 15-month ban for testing positive for banned substance meldonium ended in April 2017. A few days later, the Russian was back in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where the organizers handed Sharapova a wild card entry.

Halep was not supportive of the decision, and said that it set a bad example for young players.

"For the kids, for the young players, it is not okay to help a player with a wild card who was banned for doping. It is not about Maria Sharapova here, but it is about all the players that are found doped. I cannot support what the tournament director did, but also, I cannot judge," Halep said.

Halep and Sharapova locked horns thrice after the latter's return from doping ban. The Russian won their US Open 2017 first-round match while the Romanian the other two matches.

