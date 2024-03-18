"Simona Halep will crush Paula Badosa""If Aryna Sabalenka chokes against either, she's washed": Fans react to Miami Open women's draw "drama"

Simona Halep and Paula Badosa are set to face each other in a battle of former WTA heavyweights in the first round of the Miami Open. The winner of the match will meet second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

Halep has not played professional tennis since the 2022 US Open. The former World No. 1 was provisionally suspended in October 2022 from playing on the WTA Tour after she tested positive for the banned substance roxadustat. The Romanian suffered a further blow in September 2023 when she was handed a four-year suspension.

However, Halep turned things around after she appealed the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her ban was reduced from four years to nine months, but as she had already served nine months of suspension, she was cleared to return immediately to the WTA Tour.

Badosa, a former World No. 2, has been suffering from a mix of injuries and inconsistencies in form since 2022. Things went from bad to worse for the Spaniard in 2023 after she sustained a stress fracture in her back. The injury forced her to cut her 2023 season short after the Wimbledon Championships.

Despite apparently returning to full fitness for her 2024 campaign, the niggling injury issue has seen Badosa unfortunately retire midway through matches at the Hua Hin Championships and the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Open and the recently-concluded BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Fans have taken to social media to react to Halep and Badosa's matchup in Miami. One fan was of the opinion that the Spaniard had no chance of winning against the Romanian.

"Halep will crush her (Badosa)," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan suggested that should Sabalenka fail to beat the winner of the Halep vs Badosa encounter, she would be 'washed'.

"If Lenka (Sabalenka) chokes against either she’s washed," the fan commented.

Another fan predicted that Badosa would once again withdraw citing injury.

"Predicting Badosa to have another tragic withdrawal," the fan wrote.

Yet another fan was shaken by the "drama" of the Miami Open women's draw even before the tournament's start.

"Drama already and Miami hasn’t even started", the fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Paula Badosa has never won against Simona Halep on the WTA Tour

Paula Badosa (L) and Simona Halep (R) at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Badosa has faced Halep twice before on the WTA Tour, and has tasted defeat on both occasions. The pair's first clash came in the Round of 32 at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open. The Romanian made short work of the Spaniard and stormed to a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Their next meeting was at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships' Round of 16. Halep registered an even more dominant victory this time around as Badosa sunk to a 1-6, 2-6 loss.

The Spaniard may finally be able to close the head-to-head gap with Halep at the Miami Open considering the fact that the Romanian has been out for such a long time.