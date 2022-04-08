"Since I’ve had my baby, the stakes have shifted for me, winning is now a desire and no longer a need" - Serena Williams in essay for Elle magazine

In a recent essay for Elle magazine, Serena Williams touched upon a range of issues including childbirth, the higher risk of pregnancy for women of color, and her continued quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams last lifted a Grand Slam trophy at the 2017 Australian Open when she was eight weeks pregnant. The American, who returned from maternity leave the following year, has reached a number of Major finals since, but fell short on each occasion.

Writing about her newfound change in perspective after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Williams said the stakes have changed and winning continues to be a "desire," but no longer a requirement.

"Since I’ve had my baby, the stakes of the game have shifted for me," Williams wrote. "I have 23 Grand Slams to my name, more than any other active player. But winning is now a desire and no longer a need."

The American said that while she still wanted to win more titles and be successful out on court, it is no longer her number one priority in life. She added that the most important thing for her was to set a good example for her daughter and teach her that there are bigger things than winning a tennis match.

"I have a beautiful daughter at home; I still want the titles, the success, and the esteem, but it’s not my reason for waking up in the morning," she continued. "There is more to teach her about this game than winning. I’ve learned to dust myself off after defeat, to stand up for what matters at any cost, to call out for what’s fair—even when it makes me unpopular."

"The sport has torn me up, I’ve suffered every injury imaginable, and I know my body" - Serena Williams

Williams also wrote about her struggles with injuries over the course of her long career, saying that the the sport took a heavy toll on her body. She added that she has been treated for every imaginable injury, but when she was pregnant her body "switched allegiances."

The American, however, emphasized that being pregnant did not mean she could not play tennis. She pointed to the fact that she won seven straight matches to lift the 2017 Australian Open crown eight weeks into her pregnancy.

"The sport has torn me up," Williams wrote. "I’ve rolled my ankles, busted my knees, played with a taped-up Achilles heel, and quit midgame from back spasms. I’ve suffered every injury imaginable, and I know my body. When I found out I was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open, my body had already switched allegiances. Its purpose, as far as it was concerned, was to grow and nurture this baby."

"Of course, being pregnant didn’t mean I couldn’t play tennis," she continued. "I was scheduled to compete at eight weeks along. I wasn’t sure how the Open would go; during training, I was getting more fatigued between points. Each morning—and I’m not a morning person to begin with—I was still determined to play fast and hard before the Melbourne heat socked me. I won seven matches, all in straight sets."

