Six Kings Slam 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Last year’s Six Kings Slam champion Jannik Sinner and finalist Carlos Alcaraz will return to compete at the exhibition event again this year. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 15 to 18.
Also returning will be the second runner-up from 12 months ago, Novak Djokovic. The big trio will be joined by Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. With the tournament beginning in just a couple of days’ time, here’s all you need to catch up know:
What is the Six Kings Slam?
A new entrant on the annual tennis calendar, the Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tournament that was first played last year. Part of the larger Riyadh Season, which includes a series of cultural and sporting events held in the Saudi Arabia’s capital city, the tournament features six invitees that compete for the trophy.
Venue
The tournament will be held at the ANB Arena, also known as the Mohammed Abdo Arena, is a large event venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Draw and Players
The inaugural edition of the tournament features big names including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Barring Nadal, the other three will be returning to the competition this year as well.
Alcaraz and Djokovic have been awarded a bye in the opening round of the eight-player bracket, which puts them directly into the semifinal.
Sinner, meanwhile, will compete against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match. The winner will take on Djokovic for a spot in the final. Jack Draper was scheduled to play at the tournament but was forced to withdraw due to an injury and was replaced by Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev will lock horns to secure a spot in the other semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.
The winner of the semifinals will play for the trophy while the losers will go into a third-place play-off.
Schedule
The tournament will be played over the course of four days, October 15, 16 and 18, with two matches being played every day. There will be a break on October 17.
The first two matches will be played on October 15, the semifinals on October 16 and the final and third-place play-off on October 18.
Prize Money and Ranking Points
The Six Kings Slam, being an exhibtion event, does not provide any ranking points to its participants. The individual prize money for the tournament is also kept under the wraps, but according to reports, players are paid $1.5 million each to compete at the event. The total paycheck can go up depending on their respective results.
Where to watch
This year, the Six Kings Slam 2025 will be available to watch on Netflix.