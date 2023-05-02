Sloane Stephens grateful as Hope for Haiti begins plantation of 3000 seedlings gifted on her 30th birthday

Sloane Stephens has conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to Hope for Haiti for their initiative to plant 3000 tree seedlings in honor of her 30th birthday.

Hope for Haiti is a non-profit organization that was established in 1989 by JoAnne Kuehner, and is based in Naples, Florida, USA. The organization's mission is to improve the lives of children in Haiti, a nation that has been plagued by numerous challenges.

Previously, Stephens' foundation had also assisted Hope for Haiti with the building of a school in Haiti. Sloane Stephens and her husband Jozy Altidore, who has Haitian roots, wanted to do their bit to improve the lives of children in the troubled Caribbean nation.

On Monday, May 1, Stephens took to social media to announce that Hope for Haiti will be planting 3,000 seedlings in honor of her birthday.

"In honor of today's Haitian Agricultural and Labor Day, @hopeforhaiti is palnting a portion of the 3,000 tree seedlings that were recently gifted to Hope For Haiti to commemorate my 30th birthday and support the important reforestation efforts in southern Haiti!" Stephens captioned her Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

Sloane Stephens has won five out of 14 matches in the 2023 season so far

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Miami Open

Sloane Stephens has participated in 14 matches this season, but has only managed to secure five victories. Her biggest accomplishments have been reaching the quarter-finals at both the ATX Open in Austin and the Merida Open.

In the ATX Open, she defeated Taylor Townsend and Heather Watson before ultimately losing to the eventual runner-up, Varvara Gracheva.

Stephens also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Merida Open after defeating Leolia Jeanjean and Gracheva. Unfortunately, her journey came to an abrupt end as she suffered a crushing defeat of 6-0, 6-0 at the hands of Camila Giorgi in the last eight.

The former World No. 3 recently competed in the Charleston Open as an unseeded player. She faced Louisa Chirico in her opening match and lost the first set 6-3. However, Stephens bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1 and 6-2, securing her spot in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

There, she faced sixth Victoria Azarenka and won the opening set 6-3. However, the former World No.1 fought back and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to eliminate Stephens and book her place in the quarter-finals.

At the Madrid Open, the 30-year-old suffered a loss to Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Stephens is next scheduled to compete at the WTA 125k Saint-Malo France. She will face French tennis player Emeline Dartron in the first round.

