Sloane Stephens shares funny moments of having "Olympic trial races" with her team following Qatar Open exit

Sloane Stephens and her team recently spent some light-hearted moments together as they competed in friendly races with each other.

Stephens last played at the Qatar Open and lost in the first round to Sorana Cirstea in straight sets. The 30-year-old is next scheduled to play in the Dubai Open from February 18 to 24. While preparing for the tournament, she spent fun moments with her team and engaged in friendly races.

Stephens' coaches Kamau Murray and Omar El Kheshen raced and even timed it using a phone timer. The American shared clips of the same on her Instagram Story and jokingly called it "Olympic trial races".

"My team was holding legit Olympic trial races with phone timers today," the American wrote along with a laughing emoji.

In one video, Stephens can also be heard cheering on her coach El Kheshen as he ran his last sprint.

"This was the last sprint so of course I had to scream," Stephens added.

The 2017 US Open champion also joked that this was the first time Murray ran in 15 years and informed fans that he had pulled his hamstring.

"This is definitely the first time @Kamaumurray has run in probably 15 years... Pulled his hammy," she wrote.

Sloane Stephens: If I win a Grand Slam, I’m never playing tennis again

Sloane Stephens pictured at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Sloane Stephens recently shared her future plans during her appearance on an episode of 'Cinema Sessions' during the 2024 Australian Open. She was on the show along with her head coach Kamau Murray.

The American explained that she would quit the sport as soon as she wins another Grand Slam.

"There's more, I feel like there's more. But let me tell you this, if I win a Grand Slam, I’m never playing tennis again. That would be the last, I’ll be like: 'I'll see you guys never, I’m out," Stephens said.

Murray also echoed similar plans, stating that he would join Stephens in retirement after she wins one more Grand Slam after requesting a bonus.

"If you win a Grand Slam, I’m going to ask for my bonus check and I’m going to quit the next day too. Because my kids and my wife, they miss me. So, as soon as you win again, cut the check and let me go about my business," Murray chimed in.

