"Slowly but surely learning how to"- Coco Gauff hits crazy tweener in practice session in San Jose 

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will begin her hardcourt season at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California. She'll be playing her first match on tour since her third-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships.

The American was one of the first players to reach the San Jose University Campus and is already training at the hardcourt event for her first-round match against Anhelina Kalinina on Tuesday.

Gauff, who possesses a variety of shots in her repertoire, tried her hand at the tweener shot in practice.

"Slowly but surely learning how to," Gauff posted a clip on her instagram story with the qoute

Coco Gauff trying to attempt the tweener

The 19-year-old is known for her agility and quickness on the tennis court. She's a gifted athlete and backs up her skills with rigorous training sessions. This isn't the first time she's been trying to perfect the tweener either.

The World No. 11 posted a video earlier as well trying to master the audacious skill and also tagged former World No. 1 Roger Federer and Australian Nick Kyrgios, who've pulled off some miraculous tweeners in the past.

Coco Gauff has been on the rise this season

Coco Gauff at the 2021 US Open - Day 8

Coco Gauff has had a promising season so far, garnering 25 wins from 38 matches and picking up the runner-up trophy at the 2022 French Open. She also reached the semifinals at the Adelaide Interantional and bett1open in Germany.

The 19-year-old made her first ever appearance in a Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. She picked up commanding wins over Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisian en route to the finals but put up a nervy performance against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won her second Major title in Paris.

Gauff would have wished to emulate her run at the Wimbledon Championships, but fell to Amanda Anisimova in the third round. She instantly made amends by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 250 grasscourt event in Berlin.

The American will be making her fourth appearance at the US Open Championships. She reached the third-round in 2019 before losing out to former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

After early exits in 2020 and 2021, Gauff will be looking to put her best foot forward time around. She's improved significantly in the last 12 months and will fancy a successful run at Flushing Meadows.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far