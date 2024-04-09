“So cute”- Coco Gauff's casual look draws reaction from Tommy Paul’s girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze reacted to Coco Gauff's casual outfit.

Gauff paired a denim top with jeans and a bottle green sweater shrug. She completed the look with a chain-strap bag. The World No. 3 then shared some pictures of herself modeling the outfit.

The pictures drew a reaction from fellow American player Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who commented:

"okayyyyyy so cute🔥"

The American posted a story enjoying her time at a ball pit. She dived into the pit but struggled to get back out. Gauff saw the hilarious side and chuckled as someone helped her back up.

"Inner child came out," Gauff captioned the video.

Gauff, who showed off her casual side this week, stunned in a chic attire when she featured on the Vogue cover. She joins tennis players like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Roger Federer, who were also featured on the cover of the Vogue magazine.

The World No. 3 expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grace the cover of the magazine.

"Thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it’s truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity." Gauff posted on Instagram on March 6.

When Coco Gauff lit up the Time magazine Women of the Year Gala

Coco Gauff at TIME Women Of The Year 2024

Coco Gauff graced the Time magazine's 2024 Women of the Year Gala, dressed in a custom Prada gown. The Gala was organized in West Hollywood, California on March 5. The American was joined by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Chanel CEO Leena Nair, actress Taraji P Henson and Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin among others.

"A couple of nights ago attending the @time #WomenOfTheYear gala. thank you @prada for creating this beautiful custom dress to celebrate the evening. I am so honored to be on this year’s list alongside these incredible women. I am eternally grateful for everything," Gauff wrote.

During her toast at the 2024 Time's Gala, Gauff praised her father Corey, who had told her from a young age that she could change the world with her racquet.

"When I started playing tennis at the age of 6, my dad, who's here with me tonight, told me,"you can change the world with your racket", and I believed him. I believed him because the women in my life and the women in this room who showed me that a little girl with big dreams can go on to do great things," Gauff saif at 0:15.

Coco Gauff has won 18 out of 23 matches so far this season, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland

