"So damn ice-cold, need it on a tshirt asap" - Fans applaud Andy Murray for shutting down reporter speculating about his retirement amid poor form

Fans applauded Andy Murray and came out in his support after the Brit responded strongly to a journalist speculating about his retirement amid poor form.

Murray has been struggling to get back to the top of his game of late due to injury woes. But things have recently gone from bad to worse for the three-time Grand Slam champion, as he has only managed to win one match out of his last nine. The Brit is yet to win his first match of 2024, with his latest loss coming in the first round of the Montpellier Open against Benoit Paire.

A journalist recently asked when Andy Murray should call time on his career in light of his dip in form. Also, BBC's website published an article titled 'Andy Murray: Is the end nigh for three-time Grand Slam winner after latest loss?' The article speculated about the Brit's retirement owing to his recent run of defeats.

Andy Murray hit back at the journalist admitting that he was going through a terrible time and most people would quit but he was not someone who would give up without a fight.

Fans came out in support of Murray on X (formerly Twitter), applauding his response. One fan reiterated a quote from Murray's tweet, calling his response ice-cold and wanting the quote on a t-shirt.

"I'm not most people" is so damn ice-cold, gonna' need it on a tshirt asap.

Another fan termed the concept of a player past his prime being equivalent to him tarnishing his legacy to be the worst possible take in sports.

"The idea that one can tarnish a legacy by playing beyond a prime is one of the worst possible takes in sport... largely pushed by the sorts obsessed with GOAT debates."

He continued by stating that true fans of tennis would enjoy the players of the previous generation butting heads against the newer players.

"If you enjoy tennis you'll appreciate being able to see guys like Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic play against newer generations. Their achievements still stand regardless of what happens now."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

A look at Andy Murray's recent run of 8 losses out of 9 matches

Andy Murray has lost 8 matches out of his previous 9

Andy Murray's recent run of form has been unimpressive as the Brit has only managed to win a single match out of his last nine. This run started at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships where he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the second round in a three-set battle.

Murray was then defeated by Alex de Minaur at the China Open and Roman Safiullin at the Shanghai Masters, both losses coming in the first round. The Brit then picked up a win against Yannik Hanfmann at the 2023 Swiss Indoors in the first round but was defeated in the second round by Tomas Etcheverry.

This was followed by four consecutive first-round losses which came at the 2023 Paris Masters to Alex de Minaur, the 2024 Brisbane International to Grigor Dimitrov, the 2024 Australian Open to Tomas Etcheverry and the 2024 Montpellier Open to Benoit Paire.