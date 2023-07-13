"So desperate they’re trying to claim anybody" - Tennis fans baffled as Iga Swiatek asked about Elina Svitolina's 'British player' status at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek being questioned about Elina Svitolina's treatment as the de-facto British player at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships left tennis fans perplexed.

On Tuesday, July 11, Svitolina advanced to her second semifinal at the grasscourt Major after edging past Swiatek 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 in two hours and 50 minutes.

Following her defeat, Swiatek was asked about the overwhelming crowd support for Svitolina. She was also questioned about the Ukrainian being embraced as a British player after all the home favorites were knocked out of the Grand Slam.

The World No. 1 expressed her confusion with the question, emphasizing Svitolina's Ukrainian identity, especially amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Well, I don't really know what you mean 'cause I think she's fully Ukrainian, especially with what's going on right now," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

She also dismissed the notion that the crowd support was entirely in favor of the former World No. 3.

"It doesn't really measure the voices of the people in the crowd, so it was hard for me to say who are they cheering for. I thought it was more even, so...I don't really care," she said.

A fan shared a clip of the interaction on social media and expressed their amusement at Swiatek's response.

"Iga's reaction to this dumbass question and the 'i don't really care' at the end is sending me," the fan tweeted.

A fan shared a clip of the interaction on social media and expressed their amusement at Swiatek's response.

"Iga's reaction to this dumbass question and the 'i don't really care' at the end is sending me," the fan tweeted.

The fan also claimed that the British supporters' endeavor to claim other players' success reeked of desperation.

"So desperate for British players not to be flops they're trying to claim anybody I'm cryinggg," the fan commented.

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray @Vee16Queen so desperate for british players not to be flops they’re trying to claim anybody i’m cryinggg so desperate for british players not to be flops they’re trying to claim anybody i’m cryinggg @Vee16Queen 😭 so desperate for british players not to be flops they’re trying to claim anybody i’m cryinggg

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg poked fun at the British media's attempt to "colonize" the Ukrainian's success at SW19.

"This British attempt to colonize Elina Svitolina's Wimbledon run is deeply on brand and deeply funny," Rothen berg tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me😭😭😭 https://t.co/rTbjMgd1K4 This British attempt to colonize Elina Svitolina's Wimbledon run is deeply on brand and deeply funny. twitter.com/andys_murray/s… This British attempt to colonize Elina Svitolina's Wimbledon run is deeply on brand and deeply funny. twitter.com/andys_murray/s…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

fellow mother 🕺✌️ @RuudMfSinner @andys_murray i loved the way she ate them up tbh bc don't ask silly questions @andys_murray i loved the way she ate them up tbh bc don't ask silly questions

Raiyan @NovakDjokerFans twitter.com/andys_murray/s… nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me😭😭😭 https://t.co/rTbjMgd1K4 British tennis still trying to claim people I see British tennis still trying to claim people I see 😂😂 twitter.com/andys_murray/s…

Tennis Twit @TennisTweetts1 . Desperation at its finest. Iga answered this question like a @andys_murray These British journos trying to adopt Elina. Desperation at its finest. Iga answered this question like a @andys_murray These British journos trying to adopt Elina 😂😂😂😂. Desperation at its finest. Iga answered this question like a 👸

R Jo Santiago @SantiagoRJo @andys_murray Did that journalist leave his mind outside the press room? What the heck was he thinking. @andys_murray Did that journalist leave his mind outside the press room? What the heck was he thinking.

andy danson @andydanson nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me😭😭😭 https://t.co/rTbjMgd1K4 The overwhelming need to have everything at Wimbledon filtered through a British lens is reaching absurd heights 🙄 twitter.com/andys_murray/s… The overwhelming need to have everything at Wimbledon filtered through a British lens is reaching absurd heights 🙄 twitter.com/andys_murray/s…

Alex Insdorf @alexinsdorf99 nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me iga’s reaction to this dumbass question and the ‘i don’t really care’ at the end is sending me😭😭😭 https://t.co/rTbjMgd1K4 The British press desperately trying to make the russia-ukraine war about them is very on brand twitter.com/andys_murray/s… The British press desperately trying to make the russia-ukraine war about them is very on brand twitter.com/andys_murray/s…

“Iga Swiatek is not only a great champion, she's also an unbelievable person" - Elina Svitolina after Wimbledon QF win

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina hug after Wimbledon 2023 QF

Following her win, Elina Svitolina shared her admiration for Iga Swiatek, praising her as not only a great champion but also an extraordinary person. She also highlighted the Pole's support for Ukraine and its people.

“Iga is not only a great champion, she's also an unbelievable person. She was one of the first ones that really helped Ukrainian people,” Svitolina said.

The former World No. 3 expressed surprise and disbelief at having advanced to the final four at Wimbledon 2023, particularly highlighting her win over the World No. 1 Swiatek.

“At the beginning of the tournament, if someone would tell me that I would be in the semifinal and beating the world No.1, I would just say that they are crazy,” she added.

Following her win over Swiatek, Svitolina will take on Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the final on Thursday, July 13. Vondrousova upset fourth seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to book her spot against the Ukrainian.

