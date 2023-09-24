"So humbled and grateful" - Grigor Dimitrov on reaching 400th career win at Chengdu Open 2023

Grigor Dimitrov recently expressed his gratitude towards his family and fans after reaching a remarkable milestone in his professional career.

Dimitrov became the first man born in 1990 or later to record 400 tour-level wins, after defeating Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match at the Chengdu Open on Saturday, September 23.

After the match, the 32-year-old was informed by the on-court interviewer about his milestone.

“Yeah, absolutely I’m happy, almost tears in my eyes. Honestly, I didn’t know that,” he said. “I’m just humbled, really. Over the course of so many years on tour, every milestone you have it’s very special. And I mean, 400th win, this is magnificent. I’m very happy.”

Dimitrov also took to social media to express his gratitude to his team, family, and fans for their support over the years. He posted a couple of stories on Instagram on Saturday, September 23, with captions that read:

“I’m so humbled and grateful” and "400 amazing moments ❤ Thanks to my family, team and most importantly the fans to keep me going 💪."

Grigor Dimitrov on Instagram

Grigor Dimitrov, who received a bye in the first round, will now face Christopher O’Connell in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open. The two have met twice before, with the former winning on both occasions.

Their most recent encounter was at the Geneva Open this year, where Dimitrov came back from a set down to win in three sets.

"I’ve always been the type of person that never focused on stats" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Kooyong Classic

Grigor Dimitrov recently admitted that he has never paid much attention to statistics and numbers. The 32-year-old also said that he did not know about his achievement while he was playing against Juan Pablo Varillas in his first match at the Chengdu Open.

“I’m a person that loves the game and I’ve, in a way, lived for the game,” the Bulgarian told ATPTour.com. “I think this [milestone] has been something for me that was not the most important thing, but at the same time I try to do the right things for the sport itself. I think when you do these things and you win, it adds up.

Dimitrov expressed that he wants to build on his 400th win to achieve more success in the future.

“It not only motivates me to play well, but to develop more,” said Dimitrov. “I think in whatever I want next in my life as well. Tennis is not everything. The career, if you think about it, it comes and goes."

“I’ve always been the type of person that never focused on [stats], but of course I’m going to rank it up there,” he added. “One of my favorite stats, and I have it almost as a trophy. I haven’t won a tournament lately, but I feel like I’ve won something very special and that’s that. My career is far from over, so who knows, maybe I’ll reach 500?”

Grigor Dimitrov, currently ranked No. 20 in the world, has been one of the most consistent and versatile players on the ATP tour for over a decade. He has won eight titles and reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in 2017.