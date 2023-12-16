“So proud” - Coco Gauff reacts as friend becomes "part of 3% of Black Women to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology"

American tennis player Coco Gauff's friend TG Farai recently obtained a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology.

Farai has completed her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Central Florida. Kinesiology deals with the study of the mechanics of body movements. A degree in Kinesiology would help Farai get into professions related to physiotherapy, sports medicine, dietetics, etc.

Farai recently shared the news of her graduation from the Florida-based university with a post on Instagram. She extended her gratitude to the institute writing:

"Officially part of the 3% of Black Women to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. I’m beyond grateful to become an alumni from the same place my dad left his legacy. Thank you UCF for all the growth, memories, and all the amazing relationships I’ve made along the way."

Coco Gauff later shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"So proud, love this."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

Coco Gauff is currently preparing for the 2024 tennis season. The calendar year 2023 has been a successful period for the teen as she won her first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open and reached her career-high rank of World No. 3.

"Coco Gauff still looks forward to having fun with her friends" - Christopher Eubanks

American tennis player Christopher Eubanks recently commended Coco Gauff for her maturity and sensible conduct both on and off the court. He also stated that despite all the wisdom, the 19-year-old is still a child at heart.

"Coco is so mature, wise beyond her years but she still has her moments when she just wants to be a kid. I was speaking to her just a couple of days ago and she was excited to go see Beyonce’s Renaissance movie," Eubanks said (via Tennis Channel).

Eubanks further revealed that Gauff loves spending quality time with her friends and loved ones. He said:

"She still looks forward to having fun with her friends, going and supporting her brothers, have good family time. It’s something that you don’t really see that often, you see people who are great, especially at a young age, they’re so all engulfed in tennis and tennis is their life."

The ATP No. 34 weighed in on how Gauff has been able to balance her personal life after reaching new heights professionally following a successful 2023 season.

"Going and supporting her younger brothers at their sporting events, still trying to understand this new-found fame that’s magnified times ten since the US Open, Gauff still remains such a great person to be around, she has never lost herself," Eubanks added.