Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently praised his performance in the 2024 Australian Open while playfully teasing him for his 0-9 record against Novak Djokovic, following his quarterfinal loss to the Serb.

Fritz began his season at the Melbourne Major. He defeated the likes of Facundo Diaz Acosta, Hugo Gaston, Fabian Marozsan, and Stefanos Tsitsipas on his way to his third Grand Slam quarterfinal.

In the last eight, Fritz went up against Djokovic, where the Serb defeated him 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in three hours and 45 minutes to dash the American's hopes of reaching his first Major semifinal.

This extended the 24-time Grand Slam champion's head-to-head record against Fritz to 9-0. Djokovic has won their quarterfinal clashes in the two most recent Grand Slam tournaments — the 2024 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open.

Following his exit in Melbourne, Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, took to social media to commend him on his performance at the Australian Open. However, she playfully teased him about his head-to-head record against Djokovic, suggesting that their 10th encounter would be the 26-year-old American's lucky charm.

"@taylor_fritz i am so proud of you for such an amazing week!!! i love supporting you and having so much fun with you. (10th time will be the charm)," Riddle captioned her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle: "Being a partner to a professional athlete knows how difficult and stressful it is"

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spoke to Harper's Bazaar during the 2024 Australian Open. She shed light on her being a 'WAG' (Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes) and addressed the stereotypes often associated with them.

Riddle stated that people 'underestimating' her simply because she is a 'WAG' doesn't bother her.

"If people want to disregard me because I’m “just a WAG,” so be it. It’s a privilege to be underestimated," Riddle said.

Riddle expressed her concern about the negative connotations associated with the term "WAG" in the sports culture, which she finds offensive due to its 'misogynistic' undertones. She also talked about the lack of recognition for the challenges and stress that come with being a partner to a professional athlete

"No offense taken — the only reason I would take offense to that is because the misogynistic sports culture has made out “WAG” to have negative connotations around it. Anyone in the position of being a partner to a professional athlete knows how difficult and stressful it is to support someone in their position," she added.

