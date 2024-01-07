Nick Kyrgios recently empathized with Rafael Nadal after he was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open, stating that "coming back too soon" from a long injury lay-off was tricky for both himself and the Spaniard. Tennis fans, however, felt that the 28-year-old's message perfectly summarized his inflated sense of self-importance.

Earlier on Saturday (January 7), Nadal withdrew from the Melbourne Slam due to a micro tear in his left hip muscle. Coincidentally, the Spaniard had injured his left hip at the same tournament last year, following which he took a long break from professional tennis.

Nadal was then in a race against time to be fit for the 2024 ATP Tour season as he completed his rehabilitation. The 37-year-old displayed some top-quality tennis during his first tournament back in Brisbane but lost to home favorite Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinal.

Nick Kyrgios took to his X (formerly Twitter) account later to wish Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery. The Aussie has been out of commission due to a wrist injury for months, so he couldn't help but insist that he had reservations about returning too early from an injury after the Spaniard's withdrawal.

"Feel for Rafa man, get better soon, that was the fear for me as well, coming back a little too soon," Kyrgios wrote on X.

Nick Kyrgios' reaction, however, caused the tennis community on social media to have a hilarious meltdown. Many claimed that the Aussie had a habit of making every topic in tennis about himself. One fan even suggested that his behavior was worth a study by researchers.

"His special skill of inserting himself in every situation needs to be studied," the fan wrote.

Another fan said tongue-in-cheek that the rate at which the 28-year-old found ways to stroke his own ego was "impressive":

"Doing everything to make it about himself, it's so impressive."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Nick Kyrgios yet to reveal 2024 return date, hasn't played on the ATP Tour since last June

Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand at the 2022 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is currently completing his rehabilitation from a wrist injury which forced him to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. The Aussie recently announced that he will be missing this year's edition of the Grand Slam tournament as well.

Nick Kyrgios stated on his OnlyFans account (via ESPN):

"Obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little bit too soon and set me back a little bit, then obviously had some wrist issues,"So this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won't be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open."

The former Wimbledon finalist had also injured his knee after his quarterfinal run at the 2022 US Open. He has only played three matches on the pro tour since then and has yet to disclose a definitive return date from his injury layoff.

