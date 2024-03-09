2022 US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur's shock exit in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells has upset some tennis fans.

Fans have expressed their anguish over Jabeur's performances stating that the three-time Major finalist's game doesn't look like that of a top-ranked player. She lost her opening match at Indian Wells to Katie Volynets in straight sets.

Jabeur has been battling injuries for the past few months. She endured a rollercoaster 2023 season with injuries and setbacks. She withdrew from the 2023 Zhengzhou Open ahead of her quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina due to a knee injury.

Jabeur also broke down in tears during her quarterfinal loss at the Abu Dhabi Open this year and pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships last month with an injury.

After the Tunisian's loss to Volynets, one fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Somebody go put Ons in some rice for a few days or sumn she ain’t quite all there."

Jabeur has been battling fitness issues since the start of the calendar year. She lost Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the Australian Open, to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, and to Lesia Tsurenko in the second round of the Qatar Open.

"Ons has not played like a top 10 player since Wimbledon.. she should take some time off," a fan tweeted.

"Ons Jabeur just needs to take a break, this is becoming só embarrassing," another fan said.

Some fans empathized with the Tunisian star, pleading for her to get back to form to produce consistent results as it would be quite difficult to make a comeback if she goes down in the ranking order. The former World No. 2 is currently ranked sixth on the tour.

"@Ons_Jabeur please no. Its very sad to see you losing and that too very early. Please get back your form. Be consistent. In these days if you lose your rank its very hard to come back. Be consistent. Fan from India," a fan posted.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

“Injuries and setbacks are part of your career”- Ons Jabeur on her constant struggle with knee problems

Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Ons Jabeur said that athletes have to face injuries but the key is knowing the ways to manage them. She said that these things can happen to any professional athlete and the best way to deal with it is by understanding how the body works.

“Injuries and setbacks are part of your career,” she told the media aheadof the BNP Paribas Open. When you sign up to be a professional tennis player, any professional athlete, you know that these things can happen", Ons Jabeur said (via WTA's official website).

"You have to know how to manage it. One of the things I love and learned, I want to continue to know my body, when to listen when my body has had enough,” she added.

The problem is in her right knee, which has been exacerbated by the sudden stops and starts required in tennis. Jabeur has been struggling with her knee, especially when matches are played on hard courts.

“The toughest thing for me is to step back and not play the tournament because for me, it was very emotional to not play Dubai,” Jabeur said in the interview.

"Doha, I wasn’t really [100 percent], but I wanted to try, give it a chance on the courts. [Rehabilitation], it’s evolving a lot in this domain. I’m working on it. Hopefully, this injury issue will disappear," she stated.