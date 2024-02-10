Alex de Minaur’s girlfriend Katie Boulter playfully disowned the Aussie for his funky dance routine after defeating Gael Monfils in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Oslo.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is an innovative tennis league that was created by Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams and Simona Halep. De Minaur, currently ranked No. 11 in the world, is one of the eight players competing in the UTS Oslo event, which runs from February 9 to 11.

The 24-year-old, nicknamed "The Demon", faced off against French veteran Gael Monfils, nicknamed "La Monf", in his first round-robin match, eventually prevailing 15-12, 17-8, 16-9.

But it was De Minaur’s celebration that stole the show. The Australian broke into a dance move that involved putting one hand on his hip and the other on his head while swaying his hips from side to side.

Boulter, the current British No. 1 in women’s singles, has been dating De Minaur since 2020. The couple often share their love and support for each other on social media.

Boulter shared the video of De Minaur’s dance on her Instagram story and playfully wrote:

"Someone come get their boy because he’s not mine."

Katie Boulter on Instagram

Boulter, who is ranked No. 48 in the world, reached the second round of the Australian Open last month, where she lost to eventual runner-up Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

De Minaur is drawn in Group B along with Andrey Rublev, Benoit Paire, and Monfils (currently stands disqualified due to inappropriate behavior towards the tournament supervisor). The Frenchman is replaced by Lucas Pouille.

Alex de Minaur will face Sebastian Korda in the 2024 Rotterdam opener

Alex de Minaur and Sebastian Korda at the Rolex Paris Masters

Alex de Minaur will begin his Rotterdam campaign with a first-round clash against Sebastian Korda on Monday, February 12.

De Minaur, the fifth seed and two-time quarterfinalist at Rotterdam, is coming off a fourth-round loss to Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, who defeated the Aussie in a five-set thriller. Korda, on the other hand, is coming off a Round-of-16 loss to second-seed Grigor Dimitrov at the Marseille Open, who defeated the American in straight sets.

This will be the third meeting between Alex de Minaur and Sebastian Korda, with both players having won once. The latter won their first encounter at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in four sets, while the former avenged that loss in three sets at the 2022 Paris Masters first round.

The winner of this match will face either Croatian wildcard Dino Prizmic or a qualifier in the second round.