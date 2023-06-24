Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon 2022 clash saw a fair bit of controversy as both players took issue with each other's conduct during the match. The drama carried off-court as well, with both players continuing to take shots at each other in the media.

In the newly-released second part of the Netflix docuseries 'Break Point', Tsitsipas criticized Kyrgios' behavior during the clash and denounced the Australian's NBA-inspired "uneducated" approach to tennis.

“He’s brought NBA basketball attitude to tennis. I’d describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis. Tennis is a gentleman's sport, it's all about respect. We’re not playing basketball. He kept putting his towel in my box," Tsitsipas said.

The World No. 5's comments sparked accusations of racism from tennis fans.

On June 23, Stefanos Tsitsipas took to social media and denied all allegations of racism. He clarified the intent behind his words in a lengthy statement.

"My previous remarks regarding Nick Kyrgios were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities," Stefanos Tsitsipas posted on Facebook. "It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities."

He also recounted his own experience of having dealt with racism during the Greek economic crisis in 2010 and expressed regret over how his words were construed.

"What truly scarred me, though, was the racism that emerged from this nation-labelling. As a young person trying to make sense of the world and my place in it, I experienced firsthand the sting of prejudice and discrimination," he wrote.

"I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused," he added.

A fan suggested that it would have been better if Tsitsipas had maintained his silence on the matter.

"Really one of those times where not saying anything would have been the better strategy. It's not like many people are watching Break Point, man could have ignored it instead of... this," the fan tweeted.

"Someone needs to study this man’s brain in a lab, truly a beautiful mind," a fan joked.

"Someone needs to study this man's brain in a lab, truly a beautiful mind," a fan joked.



“My remarks regarding Nick were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities”



“I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused”



"Someone needs to study this man's brain in a lab, truly a beautiful mind"

Several fans quipped that the 24-year-old had used the help of an AI to draft his statement.

"Ai generated. ChatGPT give me apologies with as many difficult word as you cna fit," a user commented.

"Ai generated. ChatGPT give me apologies with as many difficult word as you cna fit," a user commented.

"Bro wrote this using chatgpt for sure," another fan chimed in.

"Bro wrote this using chatgpt for sure," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Stefanos Tsitsipas' statement:

Andre @andreopines

“I now see how my words reflected poorly on me as a person regardless of my intentions.

I sincerely apologize and regret them, and will take this as a learning moment”



"I now see how my words reflected poorly on me as a person regardless of my intentions. I sincerely apologize and regret them, and will take this as a learning moment" but you wanna be a victim so bad

Nick Kyrgios dominates his head-to-head record against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios enjoys a dominant winning record against Stefanos Tsitsipas, having won four out of their five encounters on the tour. Kyrgios scored his first win over the Greek in the 2019 Citi Open semifinal, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7).

The Australian then defeated Tsitsipas at the 2020 ATP Cup in three closely contested sets. Tsitsipas scored his solitary win over the Australian at the 2021 Laver Cup, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Kyrgios continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Halle Open. Subsequently, he knocked the World No. 5 out of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, battling from a set down to secure a 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) victory.

