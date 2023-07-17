Tennis fans were touched by the heartwarming gesture of Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and their son Stefan, as they congratulated Carlos Alcaraz and shook hands with him after his Wimbledon title win.

On Sunday, July 16, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final that lasted more than four hours. The Spaniard's exceptional performance in the final stopped the Serb from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The World No. 2 also fell short of matching Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

After the match, Carlos Alcaraz met Djokovic's eight-year-old son, Stefan, and his wife, Jelena. He graciously shook hands with them. Tennis fans were deeply moved by the heartfelt moment and took to social media to appreciate Djokovic's family for their gesture despite the Serb's loss.

One fan expressed their admiration for Jelena and Stefan, highlighting the respect they displayed and the admirable character of the family. Despite facing a challenging moment, they graciously greeted and congratulated the 20-year-old.

"Well it is class. It speaks to the respect they have and the character of the family, to greet and congratulate despite being a tough moment," a fan tweeted.

Ramez Qamer @RamezQamer @NovakDjokerFans Well it is class. It speaks to the respect they have and the character of the family, to greet and congratulate despite being a tough moment.

Another fan expressed their admiration for the Djokovic family, commending their display of class.

"Very gracious of the Djokovic's," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

Urszula 🐻 @FifiDeLyonBliss 🏻 @NovakDjokerFans Alcaraz was surprised. It requires a lot of class and brilliant etiquette to do this, from the Djokovics... and at the same time, if you are there, you might get your chance to shake hand with the new winner too... a keepsake for Stefan when he ll be older & plays tennis

Karthik T @karthit @NovakDjokerFans Extraordinarily classy of Djokovic's wife and son to congratulate Alcaraz!!! In all these years of watching tennis I haven't seen such a generous gesture from the runner-up's family member!

AmeliaS @AmethystShining



Federer's family didn't do it for Djokovic. twitter.com/NovakDjokerFan… Raiyan @NovakDjokerFans Djokovic’s wife, som and his agents congratulating Carlos after the final. That was very cute. Name one family and I mean ONE of an opponent of a runner-up who came to congratulate the winner backstage?Federer's family didn't do it for Djokovic. #Wimbledon

Shane Gupta @Shanegupta22 . Pure class from Jelena, Novak family & team Novak for congratulating Carlos for his victory . @NovakDjokerFans Carlos Alcaraz shook hands with Stefan Djokovic. Pure class from Jelena, Novak family & team Novak for congratulating Carlos for his victory

Emac64Tennis @Emac0205 @NovakDjokerFans @NDjokofan Definitely the classiest and most gratious in defeat. He fights till the very end on the court but then he shows his full respect to the opponent. What a teaching for Stefan! I don't agree with those who didn't like him praising Carlos in his press conference, he is always honest

Kalimero @KalimeroKalo

"see you in 10 years" twitter.com/NovakDjokerFan… Raiyan @NovakDjokerFans Djokovic’s wife, som and his agents congratulating Carlos after the final. That was very cute. Wonder what Stefan is saying to Alcaraz whilst shaking his hand..."see you in 10 years"

"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic said that" - Carlos Alcaraz on Serb's assessment of his game after Wimbledon final

2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz's performance in the 2023 Wimbledon final once again captivated the tennis world, leaving even Novak Djokovic in awe of the Spaniard's remarkable talent.

During his post-match press conference, Djokovic highlighted the "complete" nature of Alcaraz's game, going so far as to assert that he embodied the finest attributes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and himself.

The World No. 1 concurred with Djokovic's remarks about him being a complete athlete. The 20-year-old confidently stated that he possessed the necessary physical and mental strength, along with the required skill set, to triumph on the big stage. He added that he wanted to be a complete "Carlos Alcaraz" over anything else.

"It's crazy that Novak Djokovic say that, honestly," Alcaraz said. "But I consider myself a really complete player. I think I have the shots, the strength physically, the strength mentally enough to (indiscernible) these situations."

"I don't know. Probably he's right," he continued. "But I don't want to think about it. I'm going to think that I'm full Carlos Alcaraz, let's say, but probably I have some great ability from every player."

