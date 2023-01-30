Create

"Sport that need not exist; Just play real tennis, you're adults" - Pickleball receives severe backlash from tennis fans as strange video emerges

By Pranjali P.
Modified Jan 30, 2023 04:09 PM IST
Tennis fans detest Pickleball for its &quot;unserious&quot; nature
Tennis fans have been highly unimpressed by the promotion of Pickleball in recent months.

Pickleball, a relatively unknown recreational sport, was brought to the forefront in 2022, with numerous celebrities investing in it. Deemed as a progeny of tennis, ping pong and badminton, the activity involves much smaller outdoor courts with paddles replacing the racquets and plastic balls replacing the rubber and felt balls.

Originally invented to keep the elderly active, the sport has now gained backing for its commercialization, with three leagues being launched in the last couple of years.

However, it recently received immense backlash for its lack of athleticism and overall thrill of an actual sport. The activity has also hit the wrong nerve for sports enthusiasts, with pickleball taking over many of their local tennis and basketball courts. Moreover, fans have lambasted US broadcaster Tennis Channel for disregarding significant matches in favor of the recreational sport.

A video showcasing the unsystematic rules of pickleball recently surfaced on social media, and sports fans were quick to express their detestation, with many discounting it as an “unserious” game.

"So America has been tearing up its courts and other recreational facilities to make way for this venture capital-backed parasitic pursuit with an unserious name and unserious rules," one individual remarked.
so america has been tearing up its tennis courts and other recreational facilities to make way for this venture capital-backed parasitic pursuit with an unserious name and unserious rules twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
"I just can’t wrap my head around being a grown adult and being THIS serious about something with such an unserious name and unserious concept," another person stated.
I just can’t wrap my head around being a grown adult and being THIS serious about something with such an unserious name and unserious concept twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova chimed in with the others.

"What is this," she said.
☠️ what is this twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…

Here are a few more reactions:

Had an old friend that once asked me to play pickle ball.He wasn’t my friend for much longer after that because this is exactly what I imagine this shit to be like. It’s tennis for people with zero athletic ability or shame. twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
I can feel my brain cells dying watching this clip, no wonder the US likes it. That isn't a sport twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
america has done plenty bad over the years but I think unequivocally the worst thing they’ve ever done is made pickleball a thing twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
Taking over basketball courts across America… just play tennis! twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
If you play pickle ball regularly and you’re under the age of 40, might as well just wear a t shirt with “underwhelming athlete” on your back. twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
ppl who lack ppl who lackthe strength 🤝 the precisionfor tennis for table tennis twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
now imagine eegur 😹😹 nahh if this is what tennis is gonna devolve into, i'd rather be dead 😭 twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
So, Tennis Channel is gonna give us a bunch more of THIS in 2023 instead of tennis? twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
There is no limit to my hatred for pickleball. It is a definite sign of the apocalypse. twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
We must defeat the corporate marketing of pickleball twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
wtf is this mini tennis crap? just play real tennis, you're adults twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
literally these people sucked at tennis and dumbed it down so much to whatever this is twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
what a weird little sport go play tennis tennis better twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
I don’t know what split stepping means and, like Lucille Bluth, I won’t bother learning it.But I can tell without watching this clip that if racket sports interest you, try watching a little unheard-of sport called tennis. It has world-class athletes and everything! twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
Pickleball: a sport that need not exist. Play tennis or ping pong. twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
The warm-up games we played in tennis practice in under-12s must have looked riveting compared to this twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…
As a former (tennis) doubles specialist it is nice to see pickle ball getting the hate that it deserves twitter.com/jaycaspiankang…

Tennis icons John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang to compete in Pickleball Slam

Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi at 2012 US Open
Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi at 2012 US Open

While pickleball continues to receive angry responses from sports fans, the sport is here to stay in 2023, as Horizon Sports & Entertainment and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment have announced the inaugural Slam, to be held on April 2.

"The Slam, a multi-year partnership with the Hard Rock, represents the convergence of culture and sport, giving brands an opportunity to engage with passionate fans and amateur players, as pickleball continues to gain popularity," Horizon Sports & Entertainment co-CEO said.

Interestingly, former American Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang are set to feature in the tournament for a $1 million purse.

"We look forward to bringing together four of America's most iconic legends for this groundbreaking competition" he added.

