"Sport that need not exist; Just play real tennis, you're adults" - Pickleball receives severe backlash from tennis fans as strange video emerges

Tennis fans have been highly unimpressed by the promotion of Pickleball in recent months.
Pickleball, a relatively unknown recreational sport, was brought to the forefront in 2022, with numerous celebrities investing in it. Deemed as a progeny of tennis, ping pong and badminton, the activity involves much smaller outdoor courts with paddles replacing the racquets and plastic balls replacing the rubber and felt balls.
Originally invented to keep the elderly active, the sport has now gained backing for its commercialization, with three leagues being launched in the last couple of years.
However, it recently received immense backlash for its lack of athleticism and overall thrill of an actual sport. The activity has also hit the wrong nerve for sports enthusiasts, with pickleball taking over many of their local tennis and basketball courts. Moreover, fans have lambasted US broadcaster Tennis Channel for disregarding significant matches in favor of the recreational sport.
A video showcasing the unsystematic rules of pickleball recently surfaced on social media, and sports fans were quick to express their detestation, with many discounting it as an “unserious” game.
"So America has been tearing up its courts and other recreational facilities to make way for this venture capital-backed parasitic pursuit with an unserious name and unserious rules," one individual remarked.
"I just can’t wrap my head around being a grown adult and being THIS serious about something with such an unserious name and unserious concept," another person stated.
American tennis player Amanda Anisimova chimed in with the others.
"What is this," she said.
Here are a few more reactions:
Tennis icons John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang to compete in Pickleball Slam
While pickleball continues to receive angry responses from sports fans, the sport is here to stay in 2023, as Horizon Sports & Entertainment and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment have announced the inaugural Slam, to be held on April 2.
"The Slam, a multi-year partnership with the Hard Rock, represents the convergence of culture and sport, giving brands an opportunity to engage with passionate fans and amateur players, as pickleball continues to gain popularity," Horizon Sports & Entertainment co-CEO said.
Interestingly, former American Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang are set to feature in the tournament for a $1 million purse.
"We look forward to bringing together four of America's most iconic legends for this groundbreaking competition" he added.