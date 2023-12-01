"Started a fire in the process" - Chris Evert reminisces about her 1000th win, marked by a cake mishap with flames.

American tennis legend Chris Evert took her fans down memory lane on X (formerly Twitter) as she reminisced about a cake mishap after her 1000th career win.

On Friday, November 1, Chris Evert replied to a tweet by the United States Tennis Association's official X account, throwing back to the historic milestone she recorded in 1984.

The USTA posted a picture of the former World No. 1 attempting to blow out the candles on her cake along with the caption:

"On this day in 1984, Chrissie Evert scored her 1000th win. (and had a pretty sick cake to go with it) " USTA captioned

Evert replied to the tweet:

"And started a fire in the process"

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Chris Evert posted the same picture on X, whimsically stating that the cake had 1000 candles and almost burned down the press tent. Evert captioned the post:

"Memory @AustralianOpen -Won my 1000th match, was given cake w/1000 candles- Almost burned press tent down! Tried 2 blow candles out..but no."

Expand Tweet

Chris Evert won 18 Grand Slams in her professional career. She won the Australian Open twice, the French Open seven times, Wimbledon thrice, and the US Open six times. In the doubles category, she won three Grand Slam titles - one at Wimbledon and two at the French Open.

A few WTA records held by Chris Evert

Evert career records

Chris Evert made her Grand Slam debut at the 1971 US Open and retired as one of the sport's greatest-ever players in 1989. The American broke multiple records and achieved new milestones during her career.

Evert won a record 7 French Open titles, the most by any woman player.

At the US Open, she holds the record for winning six titles, tied with Serena Williams. Evert also holds the record for winning four consecutive US Open titles between 1975-1978 and reaching six consecutive finals between 1975-1980. Evert also holds the record for winning 31 consecutive US Open matches.

Chris Evert is also the only player to reach 34 Grand Slam finals and remains the only player to win a Grand Slam or more for 13 consecutive years, from the 1974 French Open to the 1986 French Open.

Evert was in the WTA top three for 17 consecutive years and also holds the distinction of being the first female player to reach one million dollars in career prize money.

She also holds the record for winning 70 clay court titles in the Open Era and is the only player to have won the Fed Cup 8 times.