Carlos Alcaraz's impressive prowess during his third-round clash against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Madrid Open was admired by tennis fans.

Following a hard-fought victory over Emil Ruusuvuori in his tournament opener, Alcaraz continued his title defense at the Masters 1000 event with a straight-sets win over Dimitrov in the third round. The Spaniard was clinical in his performance, converting four of his six break point opportunities to secure a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the Bulgarian.

Carlos Alcaraz's athleticism was on full display during the match, particularly in the second set where he demonstrated his agility and speed by traversing the entire court while relentlessly chasing down Dimitrov's powerful strokes. After an impressive rally, the World No. 2 came away winning the point.

Tennis fans were quick to share their appreciation for the Spaniard's finesse. One fan stated that Alcaraz was gaining a Roger Federer-esque reputation among viewers, with his matches becoming a must-see event.

"Alcaraz (in his own unique way) is starting to have that Federer effect on viewers in that every match he plays, no matter who the opponent is, feels like must see tv bcuz you know there’s a chance you might witness some magic you’ve never seen before," the fan tweeted.

Another fan said that despite being only 19-years-old, the former World No. 1 had already secured an enviable highlight reel.

"Alcaraz just has the best point compilation highlight a player can wish for and he is still 19! Imagine at the end of his career? A 6 hour long highlight reel of his career," the fan posted.

"First player in 15-20 years who draws you immediately to the screen. It's wild what he's doing," one user commented.

Here are some fan reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's skills against Grigor Dimitrov at the Madrid Open:

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev in Madrid Open 4R

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open

With his victory, Carlos Alcaraz set up a rematch of the 2022 Madrid Open final against Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing the German again, particularly as he has great memories of the previous year's final.

"I really want to play that match. We played a few times, head-to-head he is up. I really want to show my great level here in front of my home crowd."

"I have great memories from last year in the final but obviously I have to be really focussed in that match. I know that Sascha is a really good player, a really aggressive one with good serves. I have to show all my skills," Alcaraz said in his post-match interview.

In 2022, Alcaraz defeated the 26-year-old in straight sets to earn his second Masters 1000 title.

Alexander Zverev leads 3-1 in his head-to-head against Carlos Alcaraz. The former World No. 2 emerged victorious in their most recent encounter in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

