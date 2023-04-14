Stefanos Tsitsipas, the two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion, is taking the required measures when it comes to defending his title under the sun in Monaco.

A recent video of Tsitsipas went viral, where he can be seen tended to by one of his team members, as he carefully applies a sunscreen lotion on the Greek tennis player’s hands and face. The event was captured as the World No. 3 patiently waited for his opening Monte-Carlo Masters match.

After his Round of 16 match win against Nicolas Jarry, Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked about the peculiar task of being a sunscreen assistant. The athlete took the question in stride and hilariously explained the recruitment process to be hired for the “very selective job.”

“You need to recruit, obviously. It takes a few months,” Stefanos Tsitsipas joked, in conversation with tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj.

He further remarked that the highly-competitive profile required one to start out as an intern. He joked that the job required a lot of attention to detail and praised his personal sunscreen assistant Louis for his dedication.

“Yeah. You start off as an intern and you work your way up. My guy Louis has been putting a lot of work to get this perfect. And it’s a very selective job that can go wrong if you are not willing to really put all of your attention and focus on it."

"I'm enjoying this as much as I can" – Stefanos Tsitsipas on contesting the Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas resides in Monaco, like many of his colleagues in tennis. The ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters is thus a home tournament for the Greek athlete. He is also a two-time defending champion at the event, having won the title in 2021 and 2022.

Tsitsipas recently revealed that the Monte-Carlo Masters was the first live tournament he watched as a child.

“This is the very first tournament that I came, as a kid, to watch. A pretty good choice for my parents to bring me here,” Tsitsipas said.

The two-time Grand Slam runner-up also appreciated the warm response he always receives from fans in Monaco and recalled being in their shoes as a junior.

“I get a very warm response and it reminds me of my years when I was young. I used to be in these kids’ shoes, looking at them [his tennis idols] as gods. Now I get to be them in a way,” he said.

The reigning Monte-Carlo Masters champion further stated that he enjoys each moment he gets to spend at the event.

“I’m embracing every moment and I’m enjoying this as much as I can,” he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has kept his title defense hopes alive at the Masters 1000 tournament and is through to the quarterfinals. In his pursuit of a third straight title, the 24-year-old will clash against American No. 1 Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final four.

