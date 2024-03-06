Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the 2024 Indian Wells just a day after participating in the exhibition Tie Break Tens event at Tennis Paradise. The Spaniard won the WTA 1000 tournament back in 2021.

Badosa was finally getting back on the WTA Tour and consistently competing at tournaments. However, her persistent injury woes have halted her full comeback to the tour.

In a post on X, the BNP Paribas Open's official account announced the Spaniard's withdrawal. She will be replaced by Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, who will face Ashlyn Krueger in the opening round.

In her previous tournament at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, Paula Badosa suffered an injury mid-match in the first round. She was facing Lulu Sun of Switzerland and withdrew after losing the first set 4-6.

Tennis fans were disheartened to see another setback for the former World No. 2 and hoped for a speedy recovery. Others were suspicious as to why she would partner up with her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, to play in the Tie Break Tens exhibition event, which was held on the eve of the Indian Wells Open, if she was not in an adequate physical state.

Some joked that Tsitsipas is the reason why Badosa is having persistent trouble. Others compared her to Emma Raducanu, who has been battling injuries since winning the 2021 US Open.

"So she knows she’s injured yet she plays the double with tsitsipas yesterday. Sometimes Its not about luck," a fan wrote.

"Tsitsipas needs to release my sister form whatever voodoo he’s got her under," another fan tweeted.

"Jeeezzz again? Oh lord. Feel better soon Paula...," a fan commented.

"Living in her Raducanu era," a fan joked.

Paula Badosa on withdrawing from Indian Wells 2024: "I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough"

Paula Badosa received a wildcard to compete in the main draw of the 2024 Indian Wells.

Taking to Instagram following her withdrawal, the 26-year-old stated that she tried everything to be physically ready to play but could not recover in time.

Badosa apologized to her fans for not giving them what they wanted, i.e., to see her back on the court. She thanked the organizers for giving her a wildcard and hoped to be back in the Tennis Paradise next year.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favorite tournament. I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting everyday to comeback as soon as possible," Paula Badosa wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I wanna thank the fans that are sticking with me, specially this past year. I'm sorry I haven't given what you are expecting from me and I'm just giving you sad news lately. (Trust me is the last thing I want also). I also want to thank the tournament for the WC, you are the best tournament in the world see you next year. Hopefully soon the tears will be tears of joy again," she concluded.

