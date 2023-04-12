Stefanos Tsitsipas has a sunscreen assistant, as seen in a recent video of the Greek tennis star. This particular video of the 24-year-old waiting for his first match of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters in the player's lounge surfaced on social media.

The World No. 3 began his title defense at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters against France’s Bonzi on Tuesday. Tsitsipas advanced to the last 16 fairly easily after his opponent withdrew in the first set. The Greek was leading 4-1 after securing an early break.

The video is of Tsitsipas waiting for the match between World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and qualifier Ivan Gakhov that was being played on Court Rainer III. It was on this court that the Greek was scheduled to play later.

In the video posted by the Tennis Channel, Tsitsipas can be seen lounging in the player’s lounge, adjusting his hair, eating a banana. He is also getting sunscreen applied carefully to his face and arms by one of his team members.

“Get yourself a sunscreen guy,” reads the embedded caption on the reel.

“Greek gods don’t get greasy… 🇬🇷,” read the Instagram caption.

Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, also competing at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, found the footage very amusing. He reshared the same on his Instagram story without adding any comments.

Wawrinka shared Tsitsipas' video

Stefanos Tsitsipas is bidding for a third consecutive title at the tournament, winning it in 2021 and 2022.

“One of my favorite places in the world” - Stefanos Tsitsipas happy to be back at Monte Carlo

Two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas

The two-time champion at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas, has revealed that it is one of his favorite places in the world.

The Greek began his title defense at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters with a win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, who had to retire midway through the first set. He also added that he feels no pressure to defend his title for the second time.

"It really feels good to be back on clay, and the fact that it's here, one of my favorite places in the world, is even better,” said Tsitsipas.

“I'm enjoying the fact of having won twice here. I don't think it puts extra pressure on me. I just feel good when I play here," he added.

The 24-year-old also stated that he enjoyed the feel, the height, and the bounce of playing tennis on clay and also loved the surface.

"I'm always excited when the clay season starts up again," Tsitsipas said. "Tennis is different on this surface and I missed the clay. The first day you put your foot on it, it's something special. Amazing every time. The height of the bounce, the feel, etc., I love it."

The World No. 3 is bidding to become only the third player after Rafael Nadal and Ilie Nastase to win the tournament for three consecutive years.

Poll : 0 votes