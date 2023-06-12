Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed his newfound love for reggaeton and how he is unable to listen to any other music genre.

Stefano Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, the tennis world’s newest power couple, have been showing off their love for each other lately. They first sparked speculation that they were dating after they set up a joint Spotify playlist and updated their profile pictures with selfies of each other.

They later confirmed their relationship with a steamy photo on Instagram and created a joint account @tsitsidosa, where they posted more photos and videos of them together.

The pair have been dubbed as the new power couple of tennis, following in the footsteps of other high-profile pairs such as Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, Grigor Dimitrov, and Maria Sharapova, and Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina.

Tsitsipas, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open before losing to Carlos Alcaraz, tweeted on June 10.

“What’s happening to me?! I can’t listen to English songs anymore.”

Badosa, who had to withdraw from the same tournament due to an injury, replied with a Gif:

“Mucho Reggaeton."

Reggaeton is a popular genre of Latin music that originated in Puerto Rico and features a blend of hip-hop, rap, and dancehall influences.

Paula Badosa was in relationship with Juan Betancourt; Stefanos Tsitsipas previously dated Theodora Petalas

Paula Badosa dated Cuban model Juan Betancourt until recently

Paula Badosa was in a romantic relationship with Cuban model Juan Betancourt until recently. The couple started dating in 2021 and seemed to be very happy together.

Betancourt was frequently spotted in Badosa’s player’s box during her matches, as he usually accompanied her on the tour and cheered for her. In May, however, numerous Spanish media sites revealed that the pair had called time on their relationship. The reason for their split is not known yet.

Former World No. 3 Tsitsipas was previously in a relationship with Theodora Petalas, a Greek-Australian beauty. The couple met through family friends and began dating in 2019.

They, however, parted ways in March this year after almost four years together, as per reports. According to the 'Our Breakfast' show, the pair spilt due to the struggles of a long-distance relationship.

On the tennis front, Tsitsipas is expected to commence his grasscourt campaign at the Stuttgart Open. The event is part of the ATP 250 series and is held in Germany. Tsitsipas accepted a last-minute wildcard at the event and will be in action between June 12 and 18.

