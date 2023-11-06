Stefanos Tsitsipas has landed in Seville, Spain, where he can be by girlfriend Paula Badosa’s side following his 2023 Paris Masters exit.

Badosa is gearing up for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals (November 7- 12). The Spaniard has spent the majority of her season on the sidelines, tending to a spinal stress fracture. Her previous appearance came in July, at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she retired mid-match against Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

She will now be seen representing her country of Spain alongside compatriots Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa and Marina Bassols Ribera. The team is drawn in Group C with Canada and Poland.

Ahead of the tournament, Paula Badosa spent some time with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, who joined the former World No. 2 in her home country following a loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the Paris Masters semifinals.

As per the Spaniard’s latest social media post, she treated Tsitsipas to the delectable Spanish dish of churros and chocolate. While Paula Badosa posed for a picture throwing the peace sign with her hands, Stefanos Tsitsipas was all smiles in a candid snap as he dived into the dessert.

“This couldn’t be missed,” Badosa wrote on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on relationship with Paula Badosa: "We belong to each other"

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been together since May this year. The couple has been very vocal about their love and admiration for each other. Tsitsipas has also credited the 2021 Indian Wells champion for changing his approach towards tennis.

The former World No. 3 recently spoke about their profound connection and stated his belief that the two would have found each other even if they weren’t in the same profession.

"I honestly think that even if we wouldn't have been tennis players, we would have found the same passion and love for each other. It just happened to come from tennis, which is a beautiful story because my journey started from tennis and her journey started from tennis," the Greek said in an interview for Servus TV.

"I feel like we so much belong to each other, it's one of a very rare thing and I feel like, I don't want to sound cliche or cheesy but that's how it is," he added. "It's difficult to find a person that's going to understand the life of a tennis player and subscribe to it and say 'this is what I want to do' and in case of Paula I feel like, there's nothing that is misunderstood or not in the same path, clear and certain."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next be seen at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin (November 12- 19). The Greek has qualified for the year-end championships for the fifth consecutive year, and will try to get his hands on the trophy for the second time in his career.