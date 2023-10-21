"Steve Simon your days are numbered"; "Can't write this script any better" - Reports of imminent WTA bankruptcy enrage fans

Tennis fans have not taken kindly to the news of WTA reportedly being on the verge of bankruptcy.

Earlier on Friday (October 20), Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's Vice President and Advisor Yuri Polsky revealed to the Russian tabloid Championat that the women's governing body could go bankrupt in 2026.

These reports severely displeased tennis fans on social media, with many of them taking umbrage at WTA CEO Steve Simon. One fan even suggested that the American's days at the helm of the Florida-based organization were numbered.

"Bankruptcy by 2026 or 2027 [crying emojis] Simon your days are NUMBERED," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan, meanwhile, poked fun at the women's pro tennis body by insisting that their proposed pathway towards equal prize money was short-sighted considering their terrible financial health.

"An organisation who promised to give these women 'equal prize money' at combined 500 & 1000 events the same year they can potentially be bankrupt... like you can't write this script any better #SteveSimonOUT," the user tweeted.

WTA could pursue a merger with ATP

Yuri Polsky also shared that the WTA was reportedly considering a merger with the ATP — which has been making substantial profits over the years. He also asserted that the men's governing body was prepared to help its female counterpart in this time of need.

"For the WTA it is a matter of survival, for the ATP-a matter of reputation. [ATP leadership] doesn't want them to collapse because the optics would be bad. The ATP is in good financial shape, the tour has reserves, the players have retirement funds," Polsky said.

The Kazakh Tennis Vice President also wondered about the revenue sharing between the two organizations if they join forces:

"The ATP is exploring its options, the question is, on what conditions could the merger be achieved? It is unclear what ATP's share [in a merged business] would be and to what extent the ATP is willing to subsidize the WTA."

The merger between the two governing bodies of pro tennis was originally suggested by 20-time Major winner Roger Federer in 2020. The potential partnership between the two organizations would create a uniform demand for men's and women's tennis.

Amid the controversy, the much-awaited WTA Finals is scheduled to take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5.

It boasts a star-studded lineup that includes Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, and Karolina Muchova.