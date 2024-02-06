"Still dancing" - Serena Williams reacts after meeting with Colombian singer Maluma at pre-Grammys Gala

Serena Williams recently reacted to meeting Colombian singer-songwriter, Juan Luis Londono Arias aka Maluma, at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 4, 2024, at the prestigious Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. One of the most anticipated events leading up to the music awards was the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.

The Gala attracted a multitude of celebrities from various backgrounds, featuring unique performances by musicians from all across the world. Among the distinguished guests was 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, who received an exclusive 'Davis' invitation.

Williams walked the red carpet in stunning attire, donning a black dress adorned with metallic golden puffy sleeves, designed by Safiyaa, a renowned luxury womenswear brand based in London. To complement her ensemble, the former World No. 1 sported an elaborate hairstyle that perfectly accentuated her overall look, along with minimal jewelry and bold red nails.

Maluma, who was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, making it his third-ever nomination, also attended the pre-Grammy Gala. During the event, he also performed one of his hit songs "Hawaii."

After the event, he took to social media to share a series of photos from the party, including a picture of himself alongside Serena Williams.

"One more for the culture!!! 🇨🇴 🇨🇴 Thank you @clivejdavis for a wonderful night!!!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Serena Williams then took to social media to comment on the singer's post.

"Still dancing 🔥 ," Williams commented under Maluma's post.

The former World No. 1 also re-shared Maluma's post on her Instagram story, stating:

"So fun."

"Serena Williams broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks" - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

Serena Williams has always been renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, both on and off the court. Throughout her career, she has consistently pushed the boundaries with her innovative and daring outfits.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, spoke highly of Williams' fashion sense and style during an interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia at the 2024 Australian Open.

"Serena Williams has had an enormous impact on women’s tennis fashion in my opinion, as she broke the glass ceiling with her iconic looks. Whether it be the beads in her hair, her cat suits or her incorporation of street style with denim and leather," Broomfield said.

Previously, tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann also talked about her admiration for the impeccable sense of style exhibited by the 23-time Grand Slam champion. She also shed light on Williams' ability to bring fashion to the tennis court.

“Out of every single player, I [always] loved her [Serena Williams'] style the most,” Stuhlmann said during an interview with SI Swimsuit. “She brought fashion to the court and she always had my favorite outfits by far.”

