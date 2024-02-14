Daria Kasatkina recently reminisced about meeting Serena Williams in the third round of the 2016 Australian Open.

Kasatkina has been a consistent figure in the top echelons of the women's game for some years now. But in 2016, the Russian was still finding her feet on the WTA Tour as she had turned pro only two years prior.

At the bare age of 18, Daria Kasatkina got her WTA ranking high enough to ensure a direct entry into the main draw of the 2016 Australian Open. She would win her first two matches with relative ease to set up her first and only clash with Serena Williams in the third round.

The 23-time Major winner dominated the Russian teen thoroughly during their match, prevailing 6-1, 6-1 in just 47 minutes. She then shared a few kind words with her lower-ranked opponent during their embrace at the net.

On Wednesday (February 14), the social media handle of the Australian Open brought back the above interaction as they uploaded a weeks-old video featuring Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako.

The couple had been invited to talk about a variety of topics on the Melbourne Slam's 'Cinema Sessions' segment. The host began by sharing with the Russian a short video where she stood in the tunnel ahead of her clash with Williams eight years ago.

Daria Kasatkina even hilariously did a double take at Serena Williams, who was behind her waiting to walk onto the court. She immediately got nostalgic about the moment before adding that the American had praised her game following their encounter.

"I still remember this moment as if it was yesterday," Kasatkina said. "Yeah, she said that she really liked my game, probably to play against."

Williams, on her part, reached the final without dropping a set. However, the then-21-time Major winner came up short to seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber in the championship match, losing 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Serena Williams won her final two Major titles at the 2016 Wimbledon and the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams poses with the 2017 Australian Open trophy

Serena Williams was looking to equal Steffi Graf's Grand Slam tally of 22 titles in 2016. The American had her fair share of setbacks in her bid, dropping Major finals to Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open and the French Open, respectively.

She was able to regroup at Wimbledon, dropping just one set en route to the title at SW19. Moreover, she also got her revenge on Kerber in the final, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Williams then won her 23rd and final Major title at the Australian Open the following year, beating her elder sister Venus Williams in straight sets in their 11th Slam final clash. She retired from professional tennis five years later, with her last match ending in a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open.

