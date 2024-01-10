"Still selling tickets" - Nick Kyrgios highlights his and Rafael Nadal's prominence at Australian Open despite pulling out of the 2024 event

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal will be missing the 2024 Australian Open. Kyrgios recently spoke about his and Rafael Nadal's influence on ticket sales at the tournament despite pulling out.

Kyrgios last played a game in June 2023 when he competed in the Stuttgart Open, while Nadal competed in the just-concluded Brisbane International. Nadal, who missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injury, sustained another injury in his second-round tie against Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International.

On Wednesday (January 10), Nick Kyrgios retweeted a video posted by the Australian Open official X (formerly Twitter) account. The video, posted on October 12, 2023, featured graphics of Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and others skillfully hitting the ball on the court.

In Kyrgios's recent retweet, he simply mentioned that tickets are still being sold.

“Rafa & kygs still be selling ticks,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios has competed in nine editions of the Australian Open. His best performance came in 2015 when he was knocked out by Andy Murray in the quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has won the Australian Open twice. He claimed the title in 2009, beating Roger Federer and in 2022, winning against Daniil Medvedev.

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal head-to-head record

BNP Paribas Open - the dou have faced off 9 times

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios have faced off on the ATP tour 9 times in total, with their first meeting dating back to 2014. The head-to-head record between them is currently 6-3 in favor of Rafael Nadal.

Their first meeting in 2014 was a four-set match in the round of 16 at the Wimbledon Championships, where Kyrgios came out victorious.

They then faced off two years later in the fourth round of the 2016 Rome Masters. Nadal defeated Kyrgios in three sets to claim his first victory over the Australian.

In 2017, they competed three times. Nadal won against Kyrgios at the Madrid Masters and the China Open, while Kyrgios defeated the Spaniard at the Cincinnati Masters.

Kyrgios claimed his third victory over Nadal at the 2019 edition of the Mexican Open.

Nadal then had a three-game winning streak against the 28-year-old. The first of these victories came in the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon, with Nadal emerging victorious in a four-setter.

In 2020, they crossed paths again in the fourth round of the Australian Open, and in 2022, they competed in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, with Nadal triumphing in both instances.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here