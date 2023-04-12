"Stop calling every black player the next Serena Williams" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff being compared to 23-time Grand Slam champion

At the very young age of 15, Coco Gauff reached the fourth round of Wimbledon 2019, beating Venus Williams en route. Despite losing her fourth-round match to Simona Halep, Gauff was quickly hailed as the 'next Serena Williams'.
Since then, the American has had a career-high ranking of No. 4, and the 19-year-old is yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, having come very close to winning the 2022 Roland Garros.
In the doubles category, the teenager has reached two Grand Slam finals and is a former World No. 1 with a current ranking of No. 3.
A recent post on Twitter reminded tennis fans of this comparison, and the fans expressed their displeasure with such absurd comparisons.
The actual article mentioned in the post spoke about how, a few years back, the media and certain fans dubbed Gauff as the 'next Serena Williams'. The article argued why that was wrong and such comparisons should be stopped.
While some fans straightaway reacted to the reminder of such an absurd comparison, others criticized the tweet for making Gauff look inferior.
A Twitter user mocked some of these comparisons.
"Every WTA player who wins a first round slam match gets hailed as 'the next Serena Williams.' Lmao."
Another fan expressed anger at the constant comparison of black athletes with Serena Williams.
"Delete this....the singling out of black people is literally condescension and racism repackaged. I'm so sick of this....Why does she have to hailed the next Serena as if it's an unheard of anomaly for black athletes to be good? This will only lead to more condescension on her."
Another fan requested the media to stop all these comparisons, especially with every black woman being compared to Serena Williams.
"Stop calling every black player the next Serena."
Twitter users continued to question Coco Gauff's hype for being compared to the 23-time Grand Slam winner.
"The hype for this kid has been ridiculous."
Below are a few more fan reactions:
Coco Gauff to kick off her claycourt campaign at Stuttgart Open
Coco Gauff is set to begin her claycourt swing of the 2023 season in Germany at the Stuttgart Open. The American will join former US Open winner Emma Raducanu for the WTA 500 event, which will commence on April 19.
At the Miami Open, the American lost in the Round of 32 in the singles category. However, in the doubles, Coco Gauff partnered up with compatriot Jessica Pegula to win the title by beating Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez in the final of the tournament.
Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas